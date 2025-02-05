Adobe Acrobat's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant is getting a new capability that will make it easier for users to get a quick breakdown of complex contracts. Announced on Tuesday, the new feature is called Contract Intelligence, and it adds a new workflow for the AI chatbot whenever a user opens a contract via Acrobat. The company says the feature can surface key details of the contract, which can otherwise get buried in lengthy text. Notably, in November 2024, Adobe released a paper about the SlimLM AI model that can function entirely within a smartphone and process documents.

Adobe Acrobat Introduces AI-Powered Contract Intelligence

In a blog post, the San Jose-based tech giant detailed the new feature for Acrobat's AI assistant. The company said it developed the new tool on the basis of the feedback from the Adobe Acrobat Contract AI survey. The survey was conducted in January in partnership with research firm Advanis and included 1020 US-based consumers, 274 small business owners, 286 knowledge workers, and 202 technology leaders.

The tech giant found that as many as 70 percent of consumers in the US admitted to not reading a contract before signing it. Similar sentiments were shared by 62 percent of the small business owners, 61 percent of the surveyed knowledge workers and 63 percent of the technology leaders.

Adobe stated that the new Contract Intelligence feature within the Acrobat AI assistant solves this problem by improving the process of navigating through the information in contracts. With this, whenever a user opens a contract in Acrobat, the AI chatbot will automatically identify it as such. This will also work for scanned documents.

Once recognised, the AI assistant will generate a contract overview and surface key terms and clauses in a single click. The AI will also summarise and simplify the contract language for ease of understanding and readability. Additionally, the feature will also recommend questions specific to the document to help the user gain additional information.

Contract Intelligence also adds clickable citations next to the generated summaries and responses. Users can click on the citations to find the source of the information to verify the AI-generated outputs. Additionally, the feature also allows users to compare and look for differences between versions of up to 10 contracts. This also supports scanned documents.

This feature is now available with the Acrobat AI Assistant add-on for both paid and free users. The feature is being added to the desktop app, web client, as well as mobile apps. It only supports the English language currently. Notably, the Acrobat AI Assistant add-on is priced at Rs. 398 a month.