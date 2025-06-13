Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Spotted on Geekbench; Suggests SoC Details, Benchmark Scores

The Galaxy Tab S11 seems to have not done well in terms of test scores.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2025 17:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Spotted on Geekbench; Suggests SoC Details, Benchmark Scores

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10+ (shown) was a minor upgrade over its Galaxy Tab S9

Highlights
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S11 is shown to have a Dimensity 9400+ SoC
  • The tablet is expected to have an 8,400mAh battery
  • Performance figures on Geekbench seem to be a bit low
Advertisement

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S models haven't seen any major changes lately apart from the infusion of its Galaxy AI tools. Its Galaxy Tab S Ultra models too have barely seen any design changes over the past few iterations. The big and notable change last year was Samsung's switch to a MediaTek chipset, the Dimensity 9300+. Recent leaks have hinted that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra will use a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC this year. And now, we have some more information thanks to a benchmark website.

First spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC.

The Geekbench listing suggests shows a device tagged as the Samsung SM-X736B with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+. The chipset has a maximum clock speed of 3.73GHz, which is a bump up from 3.4GHz available on the older MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC in the Galaxy Tab S10+. The listing also suggests that the tablet will have a 12GB RAM variant.

Coming to the scores, they seem a bit underwhelming. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ in the Galaxy Tab S11 managed scores of 1,420 and 5,312 in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests respectively. While we did not receive the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ for review, we did receive the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. In comparison, the MediaTek-powered Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra we reviewed last year got us scores of 2,115 and 7,058 respectively. While this is a bit shocking to see an older processor outperform a newer processor, this could be because the tests were done on a prototype device.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in our review ended up being a niche product as it always was. It currently retails for Rs. 1,04,999 in India. If you want any accessories, or even the charger, you'll have to pay extra. The tablet has a 14.6-inch, 2,960 x 1,848 pixels, 16:10 ratio, 120Hz AMOLED display packed in a body that is just 5.4mm thick. It is also one of the few tablets around to offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The tablet weighs 718 grams and has the standard 11,200mAh battery (as has been with previous Ultra models) that can last days with casual use.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1752 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10090mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 14.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 2960x1848 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11200mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Processor, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Performance
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
The Browser Company Unveils Dia, an AI-Powered Browser With In-Built Chatbot

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Spotted on Geekbench; Suggests SoC Details, Benchmark Scores
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased
  2. Oppo K13x 5G Build, Durability Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
  4. HP Omen Max 16 Review: Beastly Performance
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Leaked Renders Suggest Ultra-Like Design
  6. Top Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in India (June 2025)
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Will Soon Make Its Way to the Indian Market, Rear Design Teased
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Spotted on Geekbench; Suggests SoC Details, Benchmark Scores
  3. The Browser Company Unveils Dia, an AI-Powered Browser With In-Built Chatbot
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India Launch Date Set for June 19; Colour Options, Battery Details Revealed
  5. Blaupunkt Launches 2025 Lineup of QLED Google TVs in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Razer Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL Mobile Gaming Controllers With Sensa HD Haptics Launched
  7. Microsoft Expands Copilot Vision With Highlights on Windows, Can Work With Two Apps Simultaneously
  8. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Pack 6,000mAh Battery
  9. Vivo X Fold 5 Confirmed to Pack 6,000mAh Battery; to Get Periscope Telephoto Camera
  10. BSNL to Reportedly Install One Lakh Additional 4G Towers Across India; Invites Public to Pitch Name for 5G Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »