Samsung's Galaxy Tab S models haven't seen any major changes lately apart from the infusion of its Galaxy AI tools. Its Galaxy Tab S Ultra models too have barely seen any design changes over the past few iterations. The big and notable change last year was Samsung's switch to a MediaTek chipset, the Dimensity 9300+. Recent leaks have hinted that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra will use a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC this year. And now, we have some more information thanks to a benchmark website.

First spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC.

The Geekbench listing suggests shows a device tagged as the Samsung SM-X736B with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+. The chipset has a maximum clock speed of 3.73GHz, which is a bump up from 3.4GHz available on the older MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC in the Galaxy Tab S10+. The listing also suggests that the tablet will have a 12GB RAM variant.

Coming to the scores, they seem a bit underwhelming. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ in the Galaxy Tab S11 managed scores of 1,420 and 5,312 in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests respectively. While we did not receive the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ for review, we did receive the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. In comparison, the MediaTek-powered Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra we reviewed last year got us scores of 2,115 and 7,058 respectively. While this is a bit shocking to see an older processor outperform a newer processor, this could be because the tests were done on a prototype device.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in our review ended up being a niche product as it always was. It currently retails for Rs. 1,04,999 in India. If you want any accessories, or even the charger, you'll have to pay extra. The tablet has a 14.6-inch, 2,960 x 1,848 pixels, 16:10 ratio, 120Hz AMOLED display packed in a body that is just 5.4mm thick. It is also one of the few tablets around to offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The tablet weighs 718 grams and has the standard 11,200mAh battery (as has been with previous Ultra models) that can last days with casual use.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.