Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India Launch Date Set for June 19; Colour Options, Battery Details Revealed

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India Launch Date Set for June 19; Colour Options, Battery Details Revealed

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will sport a neckband-style design and will be offered in Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset colourways.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2025 16:46 IST
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India Launch Date Set for June 19; Colour Options, Battery Details Revealed

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC (pictured) were launched in India in August 2023

Highlights
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will be available via Amazon
  • The headset will sport a neckband-style design
  • The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will succeed the Bullets Wireless Z2
Advertisement

OnePlus is gearing up to revive its Bullets Wireless lineup of audio wearables. The company revealed that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband style earphones will launch in India later this month. Apart from revealed their design, the company has also confirmed the colour options and battery details. The upcoming headset appears to have a similar design to the preceding versions. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC were launched in March 2022 and August 2023, respectively.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India Launch

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will launch in India on June 19 at 12pm IST, the company revealed in a press release. The neckband-style wireless earphones will be available in Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset colour options. A live Amazon microsite for the upcoming headset suggests that they will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site alongside the official OnePlus e-store.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Oneplus inline OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will be offered in Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset shades
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

OnePlus has claimed that the Bullets Wireless Z3 can offer up 27 hours of usage from a 10-minute charge thanks to fast charging support. More details about the audio wearable will be revealed on the day of the launch.

Notably, the company launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones with a 12.4mm driver. The earphones were claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback time. The earphones came with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. They were priced at Rs. 1,999 at launch.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC were launched at Rs. 2,299 with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. They are said to support up to 45dB ANC, and offer an AI-backed three-mic call noise cancellation system. With ANC on, they are claimed to last for up to 20 hours and without ANC, they can offer up to 28 hours of continuous playback. Other features are almost identical to the standard Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Earphones

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Easy to use, convenient controls
  • App support, equaliser controls
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good ANC performance
  • Punchy sound works well with some genres
  • Bad
  • Magnetic power switch is accident prone
  • Strong bass can get tiring, may not suit certain kinds of music
Read detailed OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable and noise-isolating fit
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Very fast charging, excellent battery life
  • Punchy, loud, and enjoyable sound
  • Bad
  • A bit weak on features
  • High volumes quickly cause listener fatigue
Read detailed OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India Launch, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Colour Options, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Features, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Razer Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL Mobile Gaming Controllers With Sensa HD Haptics Launched
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India Launch Date Set for June 19; Colour Options, Battery Details Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Storm Play 5G, Storm Lite 5G Launched in India: Price, Availability
  2. Oppo K13x 5G Build, Durability Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vivo X Fold 5 Battery Capacity Revealed in Latest Teaser
  4. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
  5. Blaupunkt Launches 2025 Lineup of QLED TVs in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. The Browser Company Unveils Dia, an AI-Powered Browser With In-Built Chatbot
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India Launch Date Set for June 19; Colour Options, Battery Details Revealed
  3. Blaupunkt Launches 2025 Lineup of QLED Google TVs in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Razer Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL Mobile Gaming Controllers With Sensa HD Haptics Launched
  5. Microsoft Expands Copilot Vision With Highlights on Windows, Can Work With Two Apps Simultaneously
  6. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Pack 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Vivo X Fold 5 Confirmed to Pack 6,000mAh Battery; to Get Periscope Telephoto Camera
  8. BSNL to Reportedly Install One Lakh Additional 4G Towers Across India; Invites Public to Pitch Name for 5G Services
  9. Yahoo Adds New AI Features to Mail App in Attempt to Up Usage
  10. AMD Unveils AI Server as OpenAI Taps Its Newest Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »