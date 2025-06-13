OnePlus is gearing up to revive its Bullets Wireless lineup of audio wearables. The company revealed that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband style earphones will launch in India later this month. Apart from revealed their design, the company has also confirmed the colour options and battery details. The upcoming headset appears to have a similar design to the preceding versions. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC were launched in March 2022 and August 2023, respectively.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India Launch

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will launch in India on June 19 at 12pm IST, the company revealed in a press release. The neckband-style wireless earphones will be available in Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset colour options. A live Amazon microsite for the upcoming headset suggests that they will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site alongside the official OnePlus e-store.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will be offered in Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset shades

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has claimed that the Bullets Wireless Z3 can offer up 27 hours of usage from a 10-minute charge thanks to fast charging support. More details about the audio wearable will be revealed on the day of the launch.

Notably, the company launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones with a 12.4mm driver. The earphones were claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback time. The earphones came with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. They were priced at Rs. 1,999 at launch.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC were launched at Rs. 2,299 with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. They are said to support up to 45dB ANC, and offer an AI-backed three-mic call noise cancellation system. With ANC on, they are claimed to last for up to 20 hours and without ANC, they can offer up to 28 hours of continuous playback. Other features are almost identical to the standard Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.