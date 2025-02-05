Technology News
Bitcoin Price Drops to Around $98,000 on Global Exchanges Amid Ongoing US-China Trade Tensions

Bitcoin is still trading above $100,000 (roughly Rs. 87 lakh) on Indian crypto exchanges.  

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2025 12:19 IST
Bitcoin Price Drops to Around $98,000 on Global Exchanges Amid Ongoing US-China Trade Tensions

Photo Credit: Pexels

The valuation of the sector stands at $3.22 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,80,59,241 crore)

Highlights
  • Stellar, Avalanche prices have fallen
  • Both Leo and Litecoin are now cheaper
  • The price of Iota rose on Wednesday
Bitcoin's price dropped by 1.88 percent in the last 24 hours, trading at $98,110 (around Rs. 85.4 lakh) on February 5, according to CoinMarketCap. Earlier this week, the price of Bitcoin fell after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on imports from China, Canada, and Mexico. However, with the US President's Canada and Mexico tariffs on hold for a month, the price of BTC is climbing again. On Monday, Bitcoin was trading at $94,300 (around Rs. 82 lakh). On Indian exchanges, BTC dropped by under two percent, reaching $104,890 (around Rs. 91.4 lakh).

Bitcoin had a volatile day, briefly crossing $100,000 after President Trump eased trade tensions by pausing tariff threats on Canada and Mexico. The rally, however, didn't last long. China hit back with new tariffs on US goods, including coal, LNG, crude oil, and certain vehicles, reigniting trade war concerns,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360. “The renewed uncertainty sent Bitcoin sliding back to $98,000 as market sentiment turned cautious. Adding to the jitters, crypto czar David Sacks told reporters that the US President had asked him to assess the idea of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, leaving investors speculating about potential policy shifts.”

The price of Ether dropped by 1.07 percent on international exchanges on Wednesday. According to CoinMarketCap, ETH is trading at $2,715 (roughly Rs. 2.36 lakh) on global platforms. The asset showed a similar trajectory on Indian exchanges like CoinDCX and Giottus. With a loss of over one percent, ETH is trading at $2,905 (roughly Rs. 2.53 lakh) on Indian exchanges.

“Traders must trade carefully, as the global circumstances can turn sharply on their heads, led by unexpected volatility. The sentiments swing between fear and greed. As the US-China trade wars unfold with new regulations taking shape, the crypto market sits at the juncture of becoming both a hedge against inflation and a worrying risk in uncertain times,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed that the prices of most cryptocurrencies were down on Wednesday. These include Dogecoin, Cardano, Avalanche, Chainlink, Tether, and Binance Coin. Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, Near Protocol, and Cronos were also down on Wednesday.

The overall crypto market cap slipped by 2.69 percent over the past 24 hours. Presently, the valuation of the sector stands at $3.22 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,80,59,241 crore), as per data by CoinMarketCap.

Iota, Flex, Status, and Braintrust rose in value, unlike most other digital assets.

“A Bipartisan working group has been formed in the US to create a crypto-regulatory framework, while the stablecoin bill has been introduced to strengthen the US dollar, and the probabilities of a ‘strategic Bitcoin reserve' will be evaluated. With this, the optimism around the crypto markets is expected to rise along with liquidity as Tether continues to mint billions of USDT to increase the circulating supply.” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash 
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Specifications Including New 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Leaked Again


