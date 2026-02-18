Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Announces Collaboration With IITs, IIMs and More Institutes at AI Impact Summit

OpenAI Announces Collaboration With IITs, IIMs and More Institutes at AI Impact Summit

OpenAI and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will focus on advanced research and innovations.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2026 20:01 IST
OpenAI Announces Collaboration With IITs, IIMs and More Institutes at AI Impact Summit

Photo Credit: Unsplash

OpenAI is also collaborating with online education platforms, like PhysicsWallah

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • India’s AI Impact Summit began on February 16
  • OpenAI will collaborate with multiple Indian institutes
  • The initiative aims to improve AI proficiency in India
Advertisement

AI Impact Summit 2026 was kicked off by the government on February 16. The event has brought together AI firms from across the world in one place, along with government representatives, industry leaders, subject-matter experts, and executives. As part of the AI Impact Expo 2026, which began on February 16, several companies and universities have showcased innovations and products. On the third day of the summit, Sam Altman-led AI giant has announced that it is collaborating with multiple higher education institutions in India to extend help and guidance to students.

OpenAI's New Initiative Will Support Over 1 Lakh Indian Students, Faculty Members

As part of OpenAI's new initiative, the US-based AI giant will collaborate with multiple higher education institutions in India, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), and Pearl Academy.

On top of this, the company will provide AI tools, along with guidance and support, to more than 1,00,000 students, faculty members, and staff of the institutes. OpenAI plans to systematically integrate AI across higher education institutions in the country.

OpenAI India's Head of Education, Raghav Gupta, highlighted that a knowledge gap exists between what AI systems can do and how they are being utilised. He said, “Education institutions are a critical route to bridge this gap. By embedding AI tools, training, and research into the core infrastructure of schools and universities, they can equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a world with AI.”

The US-based tech firm claims that it will provide “enterprise-grade” ChatGPT Edu access to students and faculty members across campuses, along with “discipline-specific” implementation guidance and “responsible-use frameworks”. To enhance AI proficiency among Indian students, the AI fluency will be integrated into the “core” academic workflows.

Students will be taught about advanced prompting, analytics, coding, simulations, case analysis, and how to conduct AI-assisted research. On the other hand, faculty members will be given the opportunity to upskill. OpenAI said that it will also support on-campus hackathons and research-to-deployment initiatives, while also connecting campuses with the startup and enterprise ecosystems.

Lastly, IIM Ahmedabad and MAHE will award OpenAI certifications to students and faculty members. Apart from higher education institutions, the company is also collaborating with online education platforms, like PhysicsWallah, upGrad, and HCL GUVI.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, OpenAI, India AI Impact Summit
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
AI Impact Summit: Google Announces Plans to Build Three New Subsea Cables From India, Four Fiber-Optic Routes

Related Stories

OpenAI Announces Collaboration With IITs, IIMs and More Institutes at AI Impact Summit
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pre-Reserve in India Offers Free Storage Upgrade
  2. Google Pixel 10a Launched in India With a 5,100mAh Battery at This Price
  3. Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Camon 50 With MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate SoC Launched
  4. Nothing Phone 4a Series Leak Reveals Anticipated Price, Key Features
  5. Hot Spot 2 Much Streams on OTT From February 20: Know When, Where to Watch
  6. Infinix Launches Note Edge 5G in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Suggest Saturn's Titan Moon Formed in a Single High-Energy Impact Event
  2. Google Pixel 10a Launched in India With 5,100mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Eesha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Hebah Patel and Thrigun Starrer Online?
  4. OpenAI Announces Collaboration With IITs, IIMs and More Institutes at AI Impact Summit
  5. AI Impact Summit: Google Announces Plans to Build Three New Subsea Cables From India, Four Fiber-Optic Routes
  6. Veerappan The Bandit King Now Set for OTT Release on Waves OTT: What You Need to Know
  7. Avowed Gets PS5 Release Alongside Major Anniversary Update With New Features
  8. Scientists Explore How Non-Repeating Quasicrystal Patterns Could Solve the Mystery of Quantum Gravity
  9. Hot Spot 2 Much to Stream on OTT Soon: What to Know About Vignesh Karthick’s Social Satire
  10. Nothing Warns Customers About Counterfeit Accessories as Delhi Police Seize Fake Nothing, CMF Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »