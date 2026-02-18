AI Impact Summit 2026 was kicked off by the government on February 16. The event has brought together AI firms from across the world in one place, along with government representatives, industry leaders, subject-matter experts, and executives. As part of the AI Impact Expo 2026, which began on February 16, several companies and universities have showcased innovations and products. On the third day of the summit, Sam Altman-led AI giant has announced that it is collaborating with multiple higher education institutions in India to extend help and guidance to students.

OpenAI's New Initiative Will Support Over 1 Lakh Indian Students, Faculty Members

As part of OpenAI's new initiative, the US-based AI giant will collaborate with multiple higher education institutions in India, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), and Pearl Academy.

On top of this, the company will provide AI tools, along with guidance and support, to more than 1,00,000 students, faculty members, and staff of the institutes. OpenAI plans to systematically integrate AI across higher education institutions in the country.

OpenAI India's Head of Education, Raghav Gupta, highlighted that a knowledge gap exists between what AI systems can do and how they are being utilised. He said, “Education institutions are a critical route to bridge this gap. By embedding AI tools, training, and research into the core infrastructure of schools and universities, they can equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a world with AI.”

The US-based tech firm claims that it will provide “enterprise-grade” ChatGPT Edu access to students and faculty members across campuses, along with “discipline-specific” implementation guidance and “responsible-use frameworks”. To enhance AI proficiency among Indian students, the AI fluency will be integrated into the “core” academic workflows.

Students will be taught about advanced prompting, analytics, coding, simulations, case analysis, and how to conduct AI-assisted research. On the other hand, faculty members will be given the opportunity to upskill. OpenAI said that it will also support on-campus hackathons and research-to-deployment initiatives, while also connecting campuses with the startup and enterprise ecosystems.

Lastly, IIM Ahmedabad and MAHE will award OpenAI certifications to students and faculty members. Apart from higher education institutions, the company is also collaborating with online education platforms, like PhysicsWallah, upGrad, and HCL GUVI.