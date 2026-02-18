One of the most anticipated Telugu horror films, Eesha, finally has an OTT release date. Written and directed by Manne Srinivas, this psychological horror-thriller centers on four friends who embark on a mission to debunk superstitions. They challenge a fraudster and decide to spend three nights in an abandoned bungalow; however, the plot takes a dark turn when they encounter eerie experiences that call their beliefs about spirits into question. What unfolds next provides a nerve-wracking experience for viewers.

When and Where to Watch Eesha

After completing a successful theatrical run, this film will drop on February 20, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Eesha

This psychological horror film revolves around four friends, Nayana, Aparna, Kalyan, and Vinay, who decide to debunk superstitions and confront Aadhi Dev (played by Babloo Prithiveeraj). Aadhi Dev challenges them to spend three nights in an abandoned, haunted bungalow to prove him wrong. Once the group steps inside, they encounter terrifying experiences and supernatural events that shake their rational beliefs.

As the plot progresses, the friends must uncover the truth behind the haunted bungalow and expose the reality of Aadhi Dev.

Cast and Crew of Eesha

The Telugu horror-thriller Eesha is written and directed by Srinivas Manne. Produced by Pothula Hema Venkateswara Rao under the HVR Productions banner and presented by KL Damodar Prasad, the film features an ensemble cast led by Thrigun, Hebah Patel, Siri Hanmanth, and Akhil Raj Uddemari.

The supporting cast includes Babloo Prithiveeraj as Dr. Aadidev and Mime Madhu. The film's technical production includes a musical score by RR Dhruvan, cinematography by Santosh Sanamoni, and editing by Vinai Ramasamy V.

Reception of Eesha

This film was theatrically released on December 25, where it received a remarkable response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 9.2/10.