Nothing Warns Customers About Counterfeit Accessories as Delhi Police Seize Fake Nothing, CMF Devices

Nothing’s smartphone shipments in India grew by 32 percent in Q4 2025 YoY, according to a Counterpoint Research report.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2026 17:10 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

CMF Buds 2 Plus was launched in India in April 2025

Highlights
  • Nothing will launch the Phone 4a series in India in March
  • Nothing recently inaugurated its first branded store in India
  • The company is working with authorities of various Indian cities
Nothing, the UK-based tech firm, recorded a 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in terms of smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to Counterpoint Research's India Smartphone Market Share report. The Carl Pei-led company recently inaugurated its first branded store in Bengaluru and shifted the operations of its sub-brand CMF to the country, which is now a registered Indian entity. The firm has now warned that the market is being flooded with counterfeit products bearing the company's branding.

Delhi Police Seize Over 1,100 Fake Nothing and CMF Devices

In a new awareness video, released on various social media platforms, Nothing India Co-Founder and President Akis Evangelidis, has warned customers that counterfeit products with the company's and its sub-brand CMF's branding have flooded the Indian market. The company executive has underlined the scale of the issue, along with the risks posed by such fake products for the customers. To counter the problem, Nothing approached law enforcement agencies in India.

The tech firm claims that it is working with authorities in multiple Indian cities. The video shows the Delhi Police conducting raids in local electronics markets in the city, which started last year. The company said that the Delhi Police have seized more than 1,100 counterfeit charging adapters and true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets with Nothing and CMF branding. These are part of the brand's efforts to “identify and dismantle counterfeit supply chains” in the country.

Evangelidis pointed out that a sharp spike in counterfeit Nothing and CMF products being sold in India was noticed last year. He said that while some of the products were exact replicas of their products, others were either devices that the company never launched or the colour options that were never released.

The video also highlighted that the problem is not just limited to the offline markets. Various products on e-commerce platforms have been listed with Nothing and CMF's branding. Interestingly, these marketplaces have also listed products that falsely claim to be compatible with Nothing devices.

The firm has also urged customers to verify before they buy any device with the company's branding. Evangelidis asked users to check the ratings on products, as the counterfeit products have a significantly low number of reviews.

This comes soon after the company inaugurated its first Indian branded store on Bengaluru's 100 Feet Road. The company has increased its focus on the Indian market, especially hosting special product drops in the country before their official launch and moving the operations of its sub-brand CMF to India. According to Counterpoint Research's India Smartphone Market report for Q4 2025, the brand recorded a 32 percent YoY growth in smartphone shipments in the country.

Further reading: CMF, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
