Veerappan The Bandit King Now Set for OTT Release on Waves OTT: What You Need to Know

This upcoming series will be released across three seasons, with the first season consisting of six episodes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 February 2026 19:21 IST
Veerappan The Bandit King Now Set for OTT Release on Waves OTT: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Waves OTT

Veerappan: The Bandit King is written and directed by AMR Ramesh

Highlights
  • The IMDb rating is currently unavailable.
  • It has been directed by AMR Ramesh
  • Streaming begins on Waves OTT, from Feb 27th, 2026
Veerappan The Bandit King is an upcoming thriller series that reflects on the life of the notorious and dangerous Veerappan. Directed by AMR Ramesh, the series stars Kishore in the lead role and explores the outlaw's life, covering everything from his childhood to the end of his reign of terror. The series will be divided into three seasons, and a streaming platform has recently confirmed its release. Having already delivered an acclaimed film on the subject, the filmmaker is now ready to release this expanded web series.

When and Where to Watch Veerappan The Bandit King

The first season will premiere with six episodes exclusively on the Waves OTT platform starting February 27, 2026. The series will be available to stream in Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.

Official Trailer and Plot of Veerappan The Bandit King

The plot of the first season will revolve around Veerappan's early childhood and his eventual emergence as a dangerous sandalwood smuggler and elephant poacher. However, the narrative shifts when a police officer from Karnataka is posted to capture him in 1993.

The second season will focus on that officer's journey and his time spent in the MM Hills forest range, while the third and final season will cover Veerappan's death during Operation Cocoon.

Cast and Crew of Veerappan The Bandit King

The multilingual docudrama series Veerappan: The Bandit King is written and directed by AMR Ramesh. The series features actor Kishore reprising his acclaimed role as Veerappan, with veteran actor Suresh Oberoi expected to return as Dr. Rajkumar.

The first season, consisting of six episodes, is set to stream on Waves OTT starting February 27, 2026.

Reception of Veerappan The Bandit King

This series is yet to be released on the digital platform. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

Further reading: Waves OTT, IMDb, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Scientists Discover High-Density Rocky Planet in LHS 1903 System That Defies Conventional Formation Models
Nothing Warns Customers About Counterfeit Accessories as Delhi Police Seize Fake Nothing, CMF Devices

