Nothing Phone 4a Series Leak Hints at Price, Key Specifications Weeks Ahead of March 5 Launch

Nothing Phone 4a series is said to be available in two RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2026 15:32 IST
Nothing Phone 4a Series Leak Hints at Price, Key Specifications Weeks Ahead of March 5 Launch

Nothing Phone 4a Pro will succeed the Phone 3a Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4a Pro could be offered in two storage variants
  • Nothing Phone 4a is expected to be available in four colourways
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Nothing Phone 4a series is confirmed to be launched in India and other global markets next month, the UK-based smartphone maker announced on Tuesday. The upcoming lineup is expected to include two models, dubbed Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. Ahead of their unveiling, the pricing details, storage configurations, colour options, specifications, and features on the two smartphones have surfaced online. The phones will reportedly carry a triple 50-megapixel camera unit on the back. The standard model is said to be available in four colourways, while the Pro model could be offered in three shades.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Phone 4a Price, Colourways, Specifications

A Dealabs report states that the Nothing Phone 4a will be priced at EUR 409 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, in France, Belgium, and Italy. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB+256GB configuration is said to cost EUR 449 (about Rs. 48,000).

Customers in Germany and Spain will reportedly have to pay less for the handset, as these variants are said to be priced at EUR 389 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and EUR 429 (about Rs. 46,000), respectively.

On the other hand, the price of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro in France, Belgium, and Italy could be set at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 54,000) and EUR 569 (about Rs. 61,000) for the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. While in Germany and Spain, the variants could cost EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 52,000) and EUR 549 (about Rs. 59,000).

While the Nothing Phone 4a will reportedly be available for purchase in select European countries in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colour options, the Pro model is said to be offered in Black, Silver, and Pink colourways. The standard is expected to go on sale on March 12, while the Phone 4a Pro will reportedly reach retail stores around March 26.

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone 4a series might carry a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. While the standard model might sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, the Pro model could launch with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED touchscreen, offering up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

On the front, the Nothing Phone 4a might boast a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It might also feature a Glyph Bar on the back, equipped with 63 mini-LEDs for notification alerts and light animations. It is said to support 50W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Phone 4a Pro will reportedly ship with the Glyph Matrix feature on the back.

This comes soon after the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker confirmed that the Nothing Phone 4a series will be launched in India on March 5 at 4pm IST. The phone is teased to go on sale in the country via Flipkart.

Comments

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Nothing Phone 4a Series Leak Hints at Price, Key Specifications Weeks Ahead of March 5 Launch
