AI Impact Summit: Google Announces Plans to Build Three New Subsea Cables From India, Four Fiber-Optic Routes

Google is developing a direct fibre-optic path between Vizag and Chennai to South Africa.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2026 19:55 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The inaugural AI Impact Summit began on February 16 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi

  • Google announced America-India Connect
  • America-India Connect will establish subsea gateway in Vizag
  • Connectivity via subsea cables will improve internet affordability
Google on Wednesday made some AI-focused announcements aimed at supporting its further expansion in the country, during the inaugural AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The Mountain View-based company revealed plans to establish new fibre-optic routes linking Indian cities with the US and other locations in the Southern Hemisphere. The latest move is part of Google's $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1.34 lakh crore) investment announced last year to set up an AI hub in India. Additionally, Google's DeepMind has entered into partnerships with government bodies in India for the adoption of AI models.

Google's Four Upcoming Strategic Fibre-Optic Routes

On Wednesday, Google announced its America-India Connect initiative, as part of its five-year, $15 billion AI infrastructure investment in the country. The project aims to establish a new international subsea gateway in Visakhapatnam (Vizag). It will include three new subsea paths connecting India to Singapore, South Africa, and Australia, and four strategic fibre-optic routes linking the US, India, and multiple locations across the Southern Hemisphere.

Google confirmed that it is developing a direct fibre-optic path between Vizag and Chennai, linking the American East Coast around Africa to Vizag. It will also establish a direct path between Vizag and Singapore, aimed at creating a South Pacific route that connects the American West Coast through Australia to Vizag.

Further, Google says it is constructing a direct fibre-optic path between Mumbai and Western Australia, which will lead to a South Pacific route connecting the American West Coast around Australia to Mumbai. Google says these paths will "increase the resilience of India's digital backbone and improve economic security".

Google claims that the connectivity via subsea cables will improve internet affordability and reliability, and bring access to digital services and 'prevent the AI divide from taking root'. The company stated that Google's America-India Connect initiative builds on collaborations with regional partners across Africa, Australia, and the Pacific.

Additionally, Google has announced a $30 million (roughly Rs. 270 crore) initiative through Google.org, aimed at improving public services using AI. The company has also allocated another $30 million to support researchers for scientific breakthroughs.

Further, DeepMind is joining hands with the Indian government and local institutions like Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) for the adoption of AI models.

