Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Scientists Explore How Non Repeating Quasicrystal Patterns Could Solve the Mystery of Quantum Gravity

Scientists Explore How Non-Repeating Quasicrystal Patterns Could Solve the Mystery of Quantum Gravity

Scientists say that while ordinary crystals repeat precisely, quasicrystals maintain order even though their patterns fail to repeat perfectly.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 February 2026 18:10 IST
Scientists Explore How Non-Repeating Quasicrystal Patterns Could Solve the Mystery of Quantum Gravity

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Quasicrystals can form in 3D space, but could also exist across spacetime dimensions

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Spacetime quasicrystals may exist in theory
  • Could support quantum gravity models
  • Structure obeys Einstein’s relativity symmetry
Advertisement

A bold new idea by physicists suggests the universe's deep structure may be a form of spacetime quasicrystal, an orderly pattern that never quite repeats itself but still obeys hidden rules. Unlike ordinary crystals, which repeat evenly across space, these theoretical structures would stretch as well through time and thus combine into a single structure governed by Einstein's theory of relativity.

Such patterns could naturally exist in spacetime itself, researchers say, providing a new way to think about the underlying order and symmetry of the universe and perhaps even more basic questions about its fundamental nature at extremely small scales.

Mathematical Model Shows Non-Repeating Quasicrystal Structures Could Exist Within Spacetime

According to a paper submitted to arXiv, researchers demonstrated mathematically that quasicrystal-like structures can form in spacetime by the projection of higher-dimensional grids onto a four-dimensional space with an irrational slope.

Quasicrystals are most famous for their regular structures that lack repeating patterns, which have been discovered in meteorites and laboratory materials. Scientists say that while ordinary crystals repeat precisely, quasicrystals maintain order even though their patterns fail to repeat perfectly, keeping them orderly yet unique systems.

Spacetime Quasicrystals May Preserve Relativity Symmetry and Inform Quantum Gravity Theories

Physicists have suggested that spacetime quasicrystals could obey Lorentz symmetry, a key rule of relativity stating that the laws of physics remain the same whether an observer is stationary or moving at a high speed. This is significant because regular crystals and all previously known quasicrystals deviate from this symmetry when viewed in different states of motion.

The idea of spacetime quasicrystals could accommodate theories in quantum gravity and string theory, according to researchers. They suggest this structure could provide a framework for "breaking up" spacetime into discrete points while still respecting Lorentz symmetry. However, these concepts remain speculative and that further research is necessary to determine if they reflect the true nature of the universe.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Science, studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Hot Spot 2 Much to Stream on OTT Soon: What to Know About Vignesh Karthick’s Social Satire
Scientists Discover High-Density Rocky Planet in LHS 1903 System That Defies Conventional Formation Models

Related Stories

Scientists Explore How Non-Repeating Quasicrystal Patterns Could Solve the Mystery of Quantum Gravity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10a Launched in India With a 5,100mAh Battery at This Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pre-Reserve in India Offers Free Storage Upgrade
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Series Leak Reveals Anticipated Price, Key Features
  4. Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Camon 50 With MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate SoC Launched
  5. Infinix Note 60 Series Listed With a 6,500mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Infinix Launches Note Edge 5G in India With These Features
  7. Oppo Watch S Goes Official in Global Markets With This Price Tag
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Suggest Saturn's Titan Moon Formed in a Single High-Energy Impact Event
  2. Google Pixel 10a Launched in India With 5,100mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Eesha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Hebah Patel and Thrigun Starrer Online?
  4. OpenAI Announces Collaboration With IITs, IIMs and More Institutes at AI Impact Summit
  5. AI Impact Summit: Google Announces Plans to Build Three New Subsea Cables From India, Four Fiber-Optic Routes
  6. Veerappan The Bandit King Now Set for OTT Release on Waves OTT: What You Need to Know
  7. Avowed Gets PS5 Release Alongside Major Anniversary Update With New Features
  8. Scientists Explore How Non-Repeating Quasicrystal Patterns Could Solve the Mystery of Quantum Gravity
  9. Hot Spot 2 Much to Stream on OTT Soon: What to Know About Vignesh Karthick’s Social Satire
  10. Nothing Warns Customers About Counterfeit Accessories as Delhi Police Seize Fake Nothing, CMF Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »