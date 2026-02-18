A bold new idea by physicists suggests the universe's deep structure may be a form of spacetime quasicrystal, an orderly pattern that never quite repeats itself but still obeys hidden rules. Unlike ordinary crystals, which repeat evenly across space, these theoretical structures would stretch as well through time and thus combine into a single structure governed by Einstein's theory of relativity.

Such patterns could naturally exist in spacetime itself, researchers say, providing a new way to think about the underlying order and symmetry of the universe and perhaps even more basic questions about its fundamental nature at extremely small scales.

Mathematical Model Shows Non-Repeating Quasicrystal Structures Could Exist Within Spacetime

According to a paper submitted to arXiv, researchers demonstrated mathematically that quasicrystal-like structures can form in spacetime by the projection of higher-dimensional grids onto a four-dimensional space with an irrational slope.

Quasicrystals are most famous for their regular structures that lack repeating patterns, which have been discovered in meteorites and laboratory materials. Scientists say that while ordinary crystals repeat precisely, quasicrystals maintain order even though their patterns fail to repeat perfectly, keeping them orderly yet unique systems.

Spacetime Quasicrystals May Preserve Relativity Symmetry and Inform Quantum Gravity Theories

Physicists have suggested that spacetime quasicrystals could obey Lorentz symmetry, a key rule of relativity stating that the laws of physics remain the same whether an observer is stationary or moving at a high speed. This is significant because regular crystals and all previously known quasicrystals deviate from this symmetry when viewed in different states of motion.

The idea of spacetime quasicrystals could accommodate theories in quantum gravity and string theory, according to researchers. They suggest this structure could provide a framework for "breaking up" spacetime into discrete points while still respecting Lorentz symmetry. However, these concepts remain speculative and that further research is necessary to determine if they reflect the true nature of the universe.