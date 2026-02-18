Avowed, the action-RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, is the latest Xbox exclusive to launch on PS5. The game released on PC and Xbox Series S/X consoles in February 2025 and is now available on PlayStation exactly a year after its launch. Alongside the PS5 version, Avowed has also received an “anniversary update” that adds new features like New Game Plus, photo mode and more.

Xbox-owned Obsidian Entertainment announced Avowed's newest Patch 2.0 update and launched a PS5 version of the game on February 17. Microsoft has been launching its first-party games on PS5 since it pivoted to a multi-platform strategy in 2024.

Last year, Forza Horizon 5 released on PS5 and became one of the year's highest selling ttiles on the platform. Obsidian's The Outer Worlds 2 also launched on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series S/X simultaneously on October 29, 2025.

This year, too, Xbox has confirmed it will launch first-party titles like Forza Horizon 6, Fable, and Halo: Campaign Evolved on Sony's console, among other games.

Avowes Gets Patch 2.0

Avowed also received its anniversary update on Tuesday, delivering much-requested features and a host of quality-of-life improvements. One of the biggest new features rolled out with the update is the addition of three new playable species in the game. Avowed players can now start off their journey as Dwarves, Orlans, and Aumaua, in addition to Humans and Elves.

The new species will be available in the game's character creator at the beginning of the game. Players can even change their character's appearance and species during their playthrough via a new mirror added to the camp.

Avowed's update also brings New Game Plus, which will be available to players after they complete the main story. The mode will allow players to replay the campaign with all unlocked abilities, spent attribute points, unique weapons and armour, and other gear and items.

In addition to New Game Plus, Avowed is also getting custom difficulty modifiers, a brand-new weapon type, a photo mode, and a variety of quality-of-life improvements. The RPG is also getting a visual upgrade, with better lighting and visual polish across the game.

Avowed was launched on PC and Xbox Series S/X on February 18, 2025 after the game was delayed from its planned 2024 release. It was made available on Xbox Game Pass day one. Earlier this month, Obsidian CEO Feargus Urquhart told Bloomberg that Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2, two of the three games released by the studio in 2025, failed to meet sales expectations.