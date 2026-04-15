Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to acquire satellite communications company Globalstar. The move will allow Amazon to expand its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet constellation under its Amazon Leo initiative, potentially integrating Globalstar's existing infrastructure with its Project Kuiper. The e-commerce giant has also entered into a new agreement with Apple, which will result in continued support for satellite features on Apple devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Amazon to Acquire Globalstar

Amazon's acquisition of Globalstar will allow the e-commerce giant to integrate the company's satellite infrastructure, spectrum, and expertise into its own network. The acquisition is said to play a key role in developing Direct-to-Device (D2D) services. It would enable smartphones and other devices to connect directly to satellites without relying on terrestrial networks, the e-commerce giant said in a blog post.

This is claimed to help Amazon extend voice, text, and data services to areas beyond traditional cellular coverage, including remote regions. The company is also aiming to improve network stability during emergencies such as natural disasters, where terrestrial networks may fail.

“There are billions of customers out there living, traveling, and operating in places beyond the reach of existing networks, and we started Amazon Leo to help bridge that divide,” said Panos Panay, Senior Vice President of Devices & Services at Amazon. “By combining Globalstar's proven expertise and strong foundation with Amazon's customer-obsession and innovation, customers can expect faster, more reliable service in more places.”

The acquisition is expected to close in 2027, subject to regulatory approvals. Amazon said it plans to deploy its next-generation D2D satellite system starting in 2028, with thousands of satellites expected to support hundreds of millions of connected devices globally.

Amazon and Apple Partner to Power Satellite Features

Alongside the acquisition, Amazon has also signed an agreement with Apple to support satellite connectivity features. Globalstar currently powers satellite services on iPhone 14 and later models, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 3. This enables features like Emergency SOS via Satellite, messaging, location sharing via Find My, and roadside assistance in areas without cellular coverage.

“Since launching more than three years ago, our groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite has helped save many lives around the world,” said Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing at Apple. “Apple and Amazon have a long and proven track record of working together, and we look forward to building on that collaboration with Amazon Leo.

The e-commerce giant will continue to support the satellite capabilities of iPhone and Apple Watch using both Globalstar's existing satellites and its upcoming Amazon Leo network. The partnership is expected to ensure sustained access to critical satellite features for Apple users.

It is also claimed to enable future enhancements as Amazon expands its satellite communications infrastructure in the future.