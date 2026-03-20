Amazon released the Amazon Fire Phone as its first smartphone in 2014, only to discontinue the handset within a year. Now, the e-commerce giant is reportedly working on a new smartphone. The upcoming device could integrate with Amazon's voice assistant Alexa and keep users connected to Amazon's ecosystem. It is said to come with inbuilt artificial intelligence capabilities, with Alexa likely playing a key role. The project is said to be headed by a year-old group within Amazon's devices unit called ZeroOne. The new handset is inspired by the minimalist Light Phone.

Amazon May Bring an AI-Enabled Smartphone Following Fire Phone's Exit

Citing four unnamed sources, Reuters reports that Amazon is developing a new smartphone under a project internally known as “Transformer.” This project is led by the devices and services unit, and it is seen as a personalised mobile device that can sync with Alexa. The voice assistant will likely function as a constant touchpoint between Amazon and its users throughout the day.

The Transformer project is said to be part of a long-standing vision by Jeff Bezos for a "ubiquitous voice-driven computing assistant akin to the voice-controlled computer in science fiction series Star Trek". Bezos reportedly envisioned a smartphone with a focus on shopping, which could take on Apple by providing fast shipping and discounts through Amazon Prime membership.

Details about the pricing and launch timeline of the Transformer project remain unclear. The report states that the project could still be shelved if the strategy shifts or due ​to financial concerns.

Amazon's Transformer project is reportedly led by a new team within Amazon's devices division called ZeroOne. The group is led by former Microsoft executive J Allard, who formerly worked on products like the Zune and the Xbox. The Light Phone, which includes basic features, is said to be the inspiration for the new Amazon phone.

Amazon's purported smartphone is likely to emphasise personalisation, and it might enable users to easily shop on Amazon and stream content via Prime Video. It could also let users quickly access Prime Music and order food through Grubhub. The project could offer integrated advanced AI features, eliminating the need for traditional app stores, which require downloading and registering for apps. The voice assistant Alexa is expected to play a key role in the device.

Amazon Fire Phone was launched in June 2014 with a price tag of $649 (roughly Rs. 60,000). Amazon discontinued sales of this model in September 2015 after it struggled to gain market demand.