Amazon Introduces New AI Video Tool That Can Generate Advertisements Using a Single Product Image

Amazon’s AI video tool for advertisements can also showcase a product’s selling proposition and features.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 September 2024 15:34 IST
Amazon Introduces New AI Video Tool That Can Generate Advertisements Using a Single Product Image

Photo Credit: Reuters

The AI video tool generates four different variations from a single prompt

Highlights
  • Amazon is also rolling out a Live Image generator for advertisers
  • Both AI tools are currently available in beta to select US advertisers
  • The AI tool reportedly generates six to nine-second-long videos
Amazon introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) video generator tool that can create advertisements on Thursday. The e-commerce giant said the new video tool will enable advertisers to generate a “content-rich” video packed with the product's selling proposition and features. The company claimed the video can create advertisements with just a single product image. Additionally, Amazon has also introduced a new live image capability in the existing image generator. Both of these tools are available to select US advertisers in beta.

Amazon's AI Video Generator for Advertisements

The new AI tools are being launched by Amazon Ads. In a newsroom post, the company claimed that the video generator for advertisements can create “ interesting and relevant video ads for customers”. The e-commerce giant also claimed that the AI model can generate “visually rich” video content with a single product image. These videos can also be adjusted so that the product's unique selling proposition (USP) and features are also included.

Alongside, the company also released a new live image capability into its AI image generator aimed at enterprise clients. The new feature allows users to generate short, animated campaign images using AI. These are likely similar to the pop-up looping GIFs that show up as advertisements on various web pages. Both tools are currently available in beta. Amazon showcased the live image feature but did not share any details about the video tool.

Meanwhile, an Amazon spokesperson reportedly told TechCrunch that the ad-specific AI video generator can create six-to-nine-second-long videos at a resolution of 720p and 24 frames per second (fps). These videos are said to take up to five minutes to create and every iteration generates four variations for users to choose from.

However, it is not clear if users can add natural language text prompts for specific instructions or if there are different methods to achieve the same. There is no information about editing an already generated video either.

The report also highlighted that all the advertisements generated using the AI tool follow a set template. There are two scenes with headlines, background music, and a call to action. Additionally, it is said that the soundtrack can be customised. Further, the upper-right-hand corner of the frame reportedly shows the brand logo.

Further reading: Amazon, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Video, Enterprise

Further reading: Amazon, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Video, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Introduces New AI Video Tool That Can Generate Advertisements Using a Single Product Image
