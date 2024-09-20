Vivo V40e will soon be unveiled in India as the third member in the company's V40 series following the launch of the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro. The upcoming smartphone has an updated design over its predecessor —Vivo V30e. It is also confirmed to be available in two colour options. The Vivo V40e has been teased to feature a 6.77-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The Vivo V40e India launch will take place on September 25 at 12:00pm IST, the brand announced through a press invite on Friday. Meanwhile, a dedicated microsite on the Vivo India website is teasing the design and key specifications of the phone.

Vivo V40e Key Specifications Revealed

The Vivo V40e features a slightly different design compared to the Vivo V30e with a new camera module. It is teased to be available in Mint Green and Royal Bronze colours in the country. The handset will boast a 6.77-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz 3D curved display, HDR10+ support, 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and SGS low blue light certification.

For optics, the Vivo V40e boasts an Infinity Eye camera module design with Aura light. The dual camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with 2x portrait mode alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. On the front, it gets a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera unit supports AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer features.

Vivo has packed a 5,500mAh battery on the Vivo V40e with 80W fast charging support. It has a 7.49mm thin build and 183 grams weight. While the processor details of the Vivo V40e is yet to be officially announced, it is tipped to ship with MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC. The phone is likely to have an IP65-rated build as well.

