  Vivo V40e India Launch Date Set for September 25; Teased to Get 5,500mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras

Vivo V40e is teased to come in Mint Green and Royal Bronze colour options.

Vivo V40e is teased to come in Mint Green and Royal Bronze colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 September 2024 15:30 IST
Vivo V40e India Launch Date Set for September 25; Teased to Get 5,500mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V40e has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Highlights
  • New Vivo phone has a 7.49mm thin build
  • Vivo V40e boasts an Infinity Eye camera module design
  • Vivo V40e has a slightly different design over the predecessor
Vivo V40e will soon be unveiled in India as the third member in the company's V40 series following the launch of the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro. The upcoming smartphone has an updated design over its predecessor —Vivo V30e. It is also confirmed to be available in two colour options. The Vivo V40e has been teased to feature a 6.77-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The Vivo V40e India launch will take place on September 25 at 12:00pm IST, the brand announced through a press invite on Friday. Meanwhile, a dedicated microsite on the Vivo India website is teasing the design and key specifications of the phone.

Vivo V40e Key Specifications Revealed 

The Vivo V40e features a slightly different design compared to the Vivo V30e with a new camera module. It is teased to be available in Mint Green and Royal Bronze colours in the country. The handset will boast a 6.77-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz 3D curved display, HDR10+ support, 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and SGS low blue light certification.

For optics, the Vivo V40e boasts an Infinity Eye camera module design with Aura light. The dual camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with 2x portrait mode alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. On the front, it gets a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera unit supports AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer features.

Vivo has packed a 5,500mAh battery on the Vivo V40e with 80W fast charging support. It has a 7.49mm thin build and 183 grams weight. While the processor details of the Vivo V40e is yet to be officially announced, it is tipped to ship with MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC. The phone is likely to have an IP65-rated build as well.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo V40e, Vivo V40, Vivo V40e Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Vivo V40e India Launch Date Set for September 25; Teased to Get 5,500mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
