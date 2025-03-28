Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic Researchers Make Major Breakthrough In Understanding How an AI Model Thinks

Anthropic Researchers Make Major Breakthrough In Understanding How an AI Model Thinks

Anthropic researchers found evidence of AI thinking patterns by locating interpretable concepts linked to computational circuits.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 17:46 IST
Anthropic Researchers Make Major Breakthrough In Understanding How an AI Model Thinks

Photo Credit: YouTube/Anthropic

AI models are also capable of intentional hallucination if the questions asked are difficult

Highlights
  • Anthropic released two papers detailing the methodology
  • The researchers found that AI thinks in a shared language space
  • Claude is said to plan responses many words ahead
Advertisement

Anthropic researchers shared two new papers on Thursday, sharing the methodology and findings on how an artificial intelligence (AI) model thinks. The San Francisco-based AI firm developed techniques to monitor the decision-making process of a large language model (LLM) to understand what motivates a particular response and structure over another. The company highlighted that this particular area of AI models remains a black box, as even the scientists who develop the models do not fully understand how an AI makes conceptual and logical connections to generate outputs.

Anthropic Research Sheds Light on How an AI Thinks

In a newsroom post, the company posted details from a recently conducted study on “tracing the thoughts of a large language model”. Despite building chatbots and AI models, scientists and developers do not control the electrical circuit a system creates to produce an output.

To solve this “black box,” Anthropic researchers published two papers. The first investigates the internal mechanisms used by Claude 3.5 Haiku by using a circuit tracing methodology, and the second paper is about the techniques used to reveal computational graphs in language models.

Some of the questions the researchers aimed to find answers to included the “thinking” language of Claude, the method of generating text, and its reasoning pattern. Anthropic said, “Knowing how models like Claude think would allow us to have a better understanding of their abilities, as well as help us ensure that they're doing what we intend them to.”

Based on the insights shared in the paper, the answers to the abovementioned questions were surprising. The researchers believed that Claude would have a preference for a particular language in which it thinks before it responds. However, they found that the AI chatbot thinks in a “conceptual space that is shared between languages.” This means that its thinking is not influenced by a particular language, and it can understand and process concepts in a sort of universal language of thought.

While Claude is trained to write one word at a time, researchers found that the AI model plans its response many words ahead and can adjust its output to reach that destination. Researchers found evidence of this pattern while prompting the AI to write a poem and noticing that Claude first decided the rhyming words and then formed the rest of the lines to make sense of those words.

The research also claimed that, on occasion, Claude can also reverse-engineer logical-sounding arguments to agree with the user instead of following logical steps. This intentional “hallucination” occurs when an incredibly difficult question is asked. Anthropic said its tools can be useful for flagging concerning mechanisms in AI models, as it can identify when a chatbot provides fake reasoning in its responses.

Anthropic highlighted that there are limitations in this methodology. In this study, only prompts of tens of words were given, and still, it took a few hours of human effort to identify and understand the circuits. Compared to the capabilities of LLMs, the research endeavour only captured a fraction of the total computation performed by Claude. In the future, the AI firm plans to use AI models to make sense of the data.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iQOO Z10 Price in India Teased Ahead of April 11 Launch; to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

Related Stories

Anthropic Researchers Make Major Breakthrough In Understanding How an AI Model Thinks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Jewel Thief, Viduthalai Part 2, and More
  2. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch CSK vs RCB IPL Match Online?
  3. OnePlus 12R, Nord 4 and Pad 2 Receiving New OxygenOS 15 Update in India
  4. Realme 14 Pro+ Review: Plenty of Refinements
  5. Realme 14 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra Teased to Get Dedicated Camera Control Button
  7. OnePlus President Hints at New Compact Phone; OnePlus 13T Design Leaked
  8. Ghibli Tokens Ignite Memecoin Frenzy Amid Anime AI Art Boom
  9. Vivo X200 Ultra Teased to Get TwoÂ Imaging Chips; Camera Samples Revealed
  10. iQOO Z10 Price in India, Chipset Details Teased Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Krafton Acquires Controlling Stake in Real Cricket Developer Nautilus Mobile for Rs. 118 Crore
  2. UAE Plans to Launch Digital Dirham CBDC, Integrated Wallet in Q4 2025
  3. CMF by Nothing Hints at New Products With Pokemon Teasers; CMF Phone 2 Could Launch Soon
  4. Google NotebookLM Upgraded With Mind Maps Feature and Output Language Selector
  5. Ghibli-Themed Tokens Spark Memecoin Frenzy Amid Surge in Anime AI Art Trend on Social Media
  6. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to Release on Android, iOS Platforms on April 14
  7. Apple's Foldable iPhone to Sport Display With Same Aspect Ratio as iPad Models, Tipster Claims
  8. Light Phone 3 With OLED Display, 1,800mAh Battery and Minimalist Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Instagram Adopts Popular TikTok Feature, Adds 2X Playback Speed Option for Reels
  10. Anthropic Researchers Make Major Breakthrough In Understanding How an AI Model Thinks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »