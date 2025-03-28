iQOO Z10 is set to be unveiled in India on April 11. The company has already revealed the design, colour options, and several key features of the handset ahead of the launch. Now, iQOO has also officially announced the price segment of the smartphone and its chipset details. The iQOO Z9 successor is confirmed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. The preceding model, introduced in the country in March 2024, has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset.

iQOO Z10 Price Segment in India

The iQOO Z10 price in India will be under Rs. 22,000, the company confirmed in an X post. This suggests that the starting price of the handset in the country will be under Rs. 22,000. This tracks with earlier leaks that claimed the upcoming smartphone would be listed at Rs. 21,999 for the base 128GB storage variant. The phone is expected to come in a 256GB option as well.

Notably, the iQOO Z9 launched in India at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

iQOO Z10 SoC, Other Features

The same X post reveals that the iQOO Z10 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. The company claims that it has an AnTuTu score of more than 8,20,000. It is teased to be the fastest smartphone in its segment.

🚀 The Undisputed Speed Champion! 🏆

Presenting the Fastest Smartphone in the Segment*—the #iQOOZ10, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen3 for unmatched speed and efficiency. Experience breakthrough performance that leaves everything else in the dust! ⚡



Launching on 11th April!… pic.twitter.com/0bC0LJ8iJN — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 28, 2025

The iQOO Z10 will launch in India on April 11. It will be offered in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colour options and will be available for purchase via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store. The company has confirmed that the phone will have a 7.89mm thin profile.

Previous teasers have revealed that the iQOO Z10 will sport a quad-curved display with 5,000nits peak brightness level. It will be backed by a 7,300mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. The brand claims that the phone can charge from zero to 50 percent in 33 minutes.