iQOO Z10 Price in India Teased Ahead of April 11 Launch; to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

iQOO Z10 will pack a 7,300mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 17:31 IST
iQOO Z10 Price in India Teased Ahead of April 11 Launch; to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10 will come in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colour options

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 has an AnTuTu score of more than 8,20,000
  • The handset will measure 7.89mm in thickness
  • The iQOO Z10 could come in 128GB and 256GB storage options
iQOO Z10 is set to be unveiled in India on April 11. The company has already revealed the design, colour options, and several key features of the handset ahead of the launch. Now, iQOO has also officially announced the price segment of the smartphone and its chipset details. The iQOO Z9 successor is confirmed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. The preceding model, introduced in the country in March 2024, has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset.

iQOO Z10 Price Segment in India

The iQOO Z10 price in India will be under Rs. 22,000, the company confirmed in an X post. This suggests that the starting price of the handset in the country will be under Rs. 22,000. This tracks with earlier leaks that claimed the upcoming smartphone would be listed at Rs. 21,999 for the base 128GB storage variant. The phone is expected to come in a 256GB option as well.

Notably, the iQOO Z9 launched in India at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

iQOO Z10 SoC, Other Features

The same X post reveals that the iQOO Z10 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. The company claims that it has an AnTuTu score of more than 8,20,000. It is teased to be the fastest smartphone in its segment.

The iQOO Z10 will launch in India on April 11. It will be offered in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colour options and will be available for purchase via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store. The company has confirmed that the phone will have a 7.89mm thin profile.

Previous teasers have revealed that the iQOO Z10 will sport a quad-curved display with 5,000nits peak brightness level. It will be backed by a 7,300mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. The brand claims that the phone can charge from zero to 50 percent in 33 minutes.

iQOO Z9 5G

iQOO Z9 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Bright OLED screen
  • Good design and build quality
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks ultra-wide-angle or macro cameras
  • Bloatware and V-Appstore notification spam
  • Slower charging compared to rivals
Read detailed iQOO Z9 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Hogwarts Legacy Story Expansion Reportedly Cancelled as Part of Warner Bros. Games Restructuring

