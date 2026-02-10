Technology News
English Edition
  Anthropic's AI Safety Lead Mrinak Sharma Resigns, Shares Letter Explaining Why

Anthropic’s AI Safety Lead Mrinak Sharma Resigns, Shares Letter Explaining Why

In the letter shared with colleagues, Mrinak Sharma says “The world is in peril.”

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 February 2026 11:33 IST
Anthropic’s AI Safety Lead Mrinak Sharma Resigns, Shares Letter Explaining Why

Photo Credit: Anthropic

The Anthropic executive said he will be moving back to the UK

Highlights
  • Sharma led the Safeguards Research Team at Anthropic
  • He researched AI sycophancy and AI’s influence on human decisions
  • Anthropic has recently lost several key employees
An Anthropic executive's resignation has gone viral on the Internet. On Monday, Mrinak Sharma, who led the company's Safeguards Research Team, shared a post on his social media handle, mentioning that it was his last day at Anthropic. Alongside the post, the former artificial intelligence (AI) safety lead also shared a long letter that he said was shared with his colleagues to explain the reason behind the departure. In the letter, Sharma says, “The world is in peril.” Notably, in recent months, the San Francisco-based AI firm has lost several key employees.

Anthropic's AI Safety Lead Shares Letter Explaining Resignation

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Sharma posted images of his two-page letter, highlighting that this same letter was also shared with his colleagues at Anthropic to explain why he decided to leave the company. The UK-based researcher joined the startup after completing his PhD in Statistical Machine Learning from the University of Oxford.

In the two years he worked at the AI firm, Sharma researched AI sycophancy and its causes, developed guardrails to reduce risks from AI-based bioterrorism, and more. Most recently, the executive wrote a paper on how heavy users were at risk of having their perspectives reshaped by AI chatbots and how the models could undermine the users' belief systems.

In the letter, the former Anthropic executive said, “It is clear to me that the time has come to move on. I continuously find myself reckoning with our situation. The world is in peril. And not just from Al, or bioweapons, but from a whole series of interconnected crises unfolding in this very moment.' We appear to be approaching a threshold where our wisdom must grow in equal measure to our capacity to affect the world, lest we face the consequences.”

While Sharma's cryptic reasoning mentions poly-crises, including AI and bioweapons, it appears that he was hinting at larger global issues that led to his resignation from the company. He added that he does not have a next move planned and will be returning to the UK in the meantime. The executive ended the letter with William Stafford's famous poem ‘The Way It Is.'

Notably, Anthropic has witnessed several departures in recent times. Apart from Sharma, researchers Harsh Mehta and Behnam Neyshabur left the company for a new venture, whereas Dylan Scandinaro joined OpenAI. A Business Insider report claims that these exits might have come close to one another, but these are independent moves and do not indicate a sign of mass exodus.

Comments

Anthropic AI Safety Lead, Mrinak Sharma, Anthropic, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Anthropic’s AI Safety Lead Mrinak Sharma Resigns, Shares Letter Explaining Why
