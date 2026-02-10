Discord announced on Monday that it will roll out an age verification process next month for users who want full access to its platform. The company said it will apply teen-appropriate safety and communication settings by default, and users may need to confirm their age before accessing sensitive content or changing certain options. Users may also need verification to access age-restricted areas, use certain features, or change messaging settings. Discord said the changes are part of a broader effort to limit teen exposure to adult content while allowing verified adults greater flexibility across the platform.

Discord Expands Teen-by-Default Safety Settings With New Age Checks

The company said the change will begin through a phased global rollout starting in early March and will apply to both new and existing users worldwide. The firm noted that the global update builds on the teen-by-default settings it previously introduced in the UK and Australia.

As part of the update, Discord will set teen-appropriate safety and communication settings as the default experience across the platform. Users may need to complete an age check before they can change certain settings or access content that Discord classifies as sensitive or age-restricted.

Discord said verification may be required to enter age-gated channels and servers, use certain app commands, and adjust direct messaging controls. Some features will remain limited unless an account is confirmed as belonging to an adult.

To verify age, Discord said users will be able to choose between facial age estimation or submitting an identity document to vendor partners. The company said facial estimation is processed on the user's device, and video selfies do not leave the device. Identity documents provided to partners are deleted shortly after age confirmation in most cases.

Discord also plans to use an age inference model that runs in the background to help determine whether an account belongs to an adult without always requiring users to verify directly. Some users may be asked to complete more than one method if additional information is needed.

The new default settings include content filters that keep sensitive material blurred unless a user is verified as an adult. Only verified adults will be able to access age-restricted spaces, turn off certain filters, or speak on stage in servers.

Direct messages from people a user may not know will be routed into a separate message request inbox by default, and only verified adults will be able to modify that setting. Discord also said users will see warning prompts when receiving friend requests from unfamiliar accounts.

Alongside the safety rollout, Discord announced plans to create a Teen Council, a new advisory group made up of 10 to 12 teenagers aged 13 to 17. The council is intended to give teens direct input into how Discord designs safety tools, policies, and educational resources.

Discord said members will share perspectives on how teens use the platform, what helps them feel safe online, and how protections can balance privacy and independence. Applications for the Teen Council will remain open until May 1.

Earlier this year, Roblox began rolling out mandatory age checks globally for users who want to access chat features on its platform. The company said verification is required for chat but optional for gameplay, with facial age checks assigning users to age-based groups to limit adult-child communication.