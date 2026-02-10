Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Discord's Global Age Verification for Full Feature Access Will Roll Out in March; Company to Create Teen Council

Discord's Global Age Verification for Full Feature Access Will Roll Out in March; Company to Create Teen Council

To verify age, Discord said users will be able to choose between facial age estimation or submitting an identity document to vendor partners.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 10:37 IST
Discord's Global Age Verification for Full Feature Access Will Roll Out in March; Company to Create Teen Council

Photo Credit: Discord

Discord said only verified adults will be able to access age-restricted spaces

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Teen safety and communication settings become the default worldwide
  • Adults gain more control after completing the verification process
  • New filters blur sensitive material unless users verify as adults
Advertisement

Discord announced on Monday that it will roll out an age verification process next month for users who want full access to its platform. The company said it will apply teen-appropriate safety and communication settings by default, and users may need to confirm their age before accessing sensitive content or changing certain options. Users may also need verification to access age-restricted areas, use certain features, or change messaging settings. Discord said the changes are part of a broader effort to limit teen exposure to adult content while allowing verified adults greater flexibility across the platform.

Discord Expands Teen-by-Default Safety Settings With New Age Checks

The company said the change will begin through a phased global rollout starting in early March and will apply to both new and existing users worldwide. The firm noted that the global update builds on the teen-by-default settings it previously introduced in the UK and Australia.

As part of the update, Discord will set teen-appropriate safety and communication settings as the default experience across the platform. Users may need to complete an age check before they can change certain settings or access content that Discord classifies as sensitive or age-restricted.

Discord said verification may be required to enter age-gated channels and servers, use certain app commands, and adjust direct messaging controls. Some features will remain limited unless an account is confirmed as belonging to an adult.

To verify age, Discord said users will be able to choose between facial age estimation or submitting an identity document to vendor partners. The company said facial estimation is processed on the user's device, and video selfies do not leave the device. Identity documents provided to partners are deleted shortly after age confirmation in most cases.

Discord also plans to use an age inference model that runs in the background to help determine whether an account belongs to an adult without always requiring users to verify directly. Some users may be asked to complete more than one method if additional information is needed.

The new default settings include content filters that keep sensitive material blurred unless a user is verified as an adult. Only verified adults will be able to access age-restricted spaces, turn off certain filters, or speak on stage in servers.

Direct messages from people a user may not know will be routed into a separate message request inbox by default, and only verified adults will be able to modify that setting. Discord also said users will see warning prompts when receiving friend requests from unfamiliar accounts.

Alongside the safety rollout, Discord announced plans to create a Teen Council, a new advisory group made up of 10 to 12 teenagers aged 13 to 17. The council is intended to give teens direct input into how Discord designs safety tools, policies, and educational resources.

Discord said members will share perspectives on how teens use the platform, what helps them feel safe online, and how protections can balance privacy and independence. Applications for the Teen Council will remain open until May 1.

Earlier this year, Roblox began rolling out mandatory age checks globally for users who want to access chat features on its platform. The company said verification is required for chat but optional for gameplay, with facial age checks assigning users to age-based groups to limit adult-child communication.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Discord, Discord Age Verification, Discord Teen Council
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked via Official Campaign Announcement

Related Stories

Discord's Global Age Verification for Full Feature Access Will Roll Out in March; Company to Create Teen Council
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Discord Rolls Out Age Verification Globally, Introduces Teen Council
  2. Oppo K14x 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specifications and More
  3. WhatsApp Web Finally Introduces This Long-Awaited Feature for Some Users
  4. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch
  5. Google Pixel 10a Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  6. Infinix Note 60 Pro Officially Teased; Check Out Colourways, Specifications
  7. Poco X8 Pro Bags Another Certification, Hinting at Imminent Debut
  8. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  9. Microsoft Reportedly Working With OEMs to Build Affordable Xbox Consoles
  10. Nuuk Ren Pro Vacuum Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Discord's Global Age Verification for Full Feature Access Will Roll Out in March; Company to Create Teen Council
  2. WhatsApp Web Finally Introduces Support for Voice and Video Calls for Some Users: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked via Official Campaign Announcement
  4. Instagram to Reportedly Rival Snapchat With New ‘Instants’ App for Sending Disappearing Photos
  5. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More
  6. Oppo K14x 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  7. Dark Matter May Not Exist, Study Suggests Gravity Works Differently at Cosmic Scales
  8. NASA’s SPHEREx Spots Interstellar Comet Flaring With Gas and Organic Molecules
  9. Gujarat Exchanges Letter of Intent With Starlink for High-Speed Internet Connectivity
  10. Sony WF-1000XM6 Key Features Leaked Ahead of February 12 Launch Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »