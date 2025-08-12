Technology News
English Edition
  Anthropic Brings New Claude Feature That Will Let the Chatbot Refer to Past Conversations

Anthropic Brings New Claude Feature That Will Let the Chatbot Refer to Past Conversations

Claude’s past chat reference feature is rolling out to Anthropic’s Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 August 2025 13:25 IST
Anthropic Brings New Claude Feature That Will Let the Chatbot Refer to Past Conversations

Anthropic says it will help Claude users pick up from where they left off

Highlights
  • Anthropic said the feature will be added to other plans as well
  • Users can ask Claude for details about the previous conversations
  • Anthropic recently introduced new rate limits for paid subscribers
Anthropic is adding a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature to its Claude chatbot. On Monday, the San Francisco-based AI firm announced a new feature that will enable Claude to recall and reference previous conversations with the user. With this, users can pick up a conversation from where they left off. This can potentially save users the trouble of manually searching through past chats to restart conversations about incomplete projects. Notably, the feature is currently being rolled out to specific paid subscription tiers.

Claude Can Now Refer to Previous Chats

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Claude announced the new chat reference feature. It is currently being rolled out to the platform's Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers. The company said that other plans, including Pro, will get the feature soon. It is unclear whether Anthropic plans to expand the feature to the free tier of the platform.

Referencing older chats is not a novel feature among AI-powered chatbots. OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini already offer this capability to all their users, including those on the free tier. This feature typically uses a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) process to retrieve data from older conversations when prompted to do so, or when the chatbot deems it necessary.

However, Anthropic, which added the two-way voice conversation and web search features in May 2025, has typically been slow to integrate new features into its chatbot. The new feature is sure to help users who frequently use Claude and need to scroll endlessly to find a previous chat. The new system allows them to ask the chatbot about a conversation, and it can not only fetch information but also build on that task.

Last month, the company introduced new weekly rate limits for its paid subscribers due to a select minority abusing the existing policy of resetting rate limits every five hours. At the time, the AI firm stated that some users were running Claude Code continuously, resulting in usage worth tens of thousands of dollars.

With this new past chat reference feature, some users have expressed concerns that retrieving information from an information-dense chat could lead to users hitting the rate limit earlier. The company has not mentioned if the feature consumes tokens.

Comments

Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
