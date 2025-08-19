Technology News
OnePlus 15 Display Specifications Leaked; Said to Arrive in New Black Colourway

OnePlus 15 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2025 16:09 IST
OnePlus 13 (pictured) sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate

  • OnePlus 15 may sport a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display
  • The handset may have a redesigned sqaure rear camera module
  • The OnePlus 15 is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery
OnePlus 15 is expected to launch later this year, and several details about the purported smartphone have surfaced online over the past few weeks. The handset is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, and it is expected to feature a large battery with 100W charging support. The handset is also tipped to get an improved display, and the latest leak reveals that it will refresh at 165Hz. Notably, the OnePlus 15 is expected to succeed the existing OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 15 Could Feature a 165Hz Display

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 15 will likely come with a 1.5K display with support for up to 165Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly feature a new performance system that enables games to run at 165fps, which will be the smoothest gaming experience yet on a OnePlus phone.

Older leaks claimed that the OnePlus 15 may sport a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display. Notably, the OnePlus 13 has a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The tipster also claims that the OnePlus 15 may launch in a new "super black" Moon Rock Black colourway, which is expected to be considerably darker than previous versions. The company may introduce an upgraded sandstone-textured protective case as well, which is said to appear more refined.

The OnePlus 15 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. It may pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It could get a redesigned square rear camera module. The handset may come with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 13 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC and 50W AirVOOC charging support, a Hasselblad-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. 

