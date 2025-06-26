Technology News
English Edition
  Lumio Arc Projector Teased Ahead of Possible Amazon Prime Day Launch

Lumio Arc Projector Teased Ahead of Possible Amazon Prime Day Launch

The Lumio Arc projector will be the company's second product, following the launch of Vision Smart TVs a few weeks ago.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 June 2025 17:36 IST
Lumio Arc Projector Teased Ahead of Possible Amazon Prime Day Launch

Photo Credit: Lumio/ X

Lumio Arc is likely to launch in India soon

Highlights
  • Lumio to foray into projector category
  • The products will be launched with Arc branding
  • This is Lumio's second category overall after Smart TVs
Lumio, a brand that's barely months old, is all set to enter its second category, projectors. The company finally dropped the naming in a teaser on Thursday. Lumio Arc is what the projectors from the brand will be called, and since this is an Amazon Special device, we can expect the launch to coincide with upcoming Prime Day sales. 

"Lumio Arc - Feels like Magic", the company's tweet read, along with a teaser video that briefly shows the projector. In the short teaser, the projector appears to be portable and resembles a computer cabinet. We can expect more details soon. 

 

 

Lumio's Sudeep Sahu, in a tweet, said, "After Smart TVs, Lumio is entering into a category that seriously needs some intervention. Lumio is getting into Projectors." He further added, "We have been at this for close to a year now. Trying to build something meaningful for everyone. For many, this will be their first projector at home." 

The tweet adds the speculation that the Lumio Arc projector may start at an aggressive price. At this moment, we do not know anything else about the Lumio Arc projector.

Amazon recently announced the dates for its Prime Day Sale, which is a three-day sale bonanza this year. Considering Lumio is an Amazon Special product, we can expect the price to be revealed during the Prime Day sale. 

The projector category in India is largely untapped, with a few notable players including Epson, BenQ, LG, ViewSonic, Panasonic, and others. Lumio's entry into this category is likely to spice up the category. The main pain points of the projector category in India have been portability, high pricing, dust and environmental factors. 

For those unaware, the Lumio Vision 7 series is available in 43, 50, and 55-inch sizes, while the Vision 9 comes in a single 55-inch model. The Smart TV range starts as low as Rs. 29,999.

 

Comments

Lumio Arc
Ketan Pratap
Lumio Arc Projector Teased Ahead of Possible Amazon Prime Day Launch
