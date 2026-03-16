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Anthropic Doubles Claude’s Usage Limits for the Next Two Weeks: Details

On weekdays, Claude’s higher rate limits will not be available between 5:30pm and 11:30pm.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 March 2026 17:14 IST
Anthropic Doubles Claude’s Usage Limits for the Next Two Weeks: Details

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Claude’s Enterprise plans are not included in this promotional offer

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Highlights
  • Anthropic said higher usage limit is available outside peak hours
  • Claude will offer double usage limits for the entire day on weekends
  • The increased rate limit does not require manual activation
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Anthropic is currently running a limited-time promotional event, under which it is offering all Claude users double the usage limits. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm said on Sunday that for the next two weeks, users will be able to take advantage of increased rate limits across all the different interfaces of the platform. This will allow users to have longer conversations with the chatbot and have it write and analyse longer code. Anthropic's promotional event only includes end users, and the benefits are not available to Claude Enterprise users.

Anthropic Offers 2X Usage Limits on Claude

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Claude announced, “A small thank you to everyone using Claude: We're doubling usage outside our peak hours for the next two weeks.” The promotional event began on March 13 and will continue through March 27. It is available to users on the free tier, as well as with the Claude Pro, Max, and Team plans.

There is no manual activation required to access the doubled usage limit. Anyone using during the applicable hours will directly get the increased access. Notably, Anthropic applies a usage limit that resets every five hours. During the promotion, this five-hour usage will be doubled outside of 12pm to 6pm GMT (5:30pm to 11:30pm IST). During the peak hours, the usage will remain unchanged. On the weekends, however, users can access twice the rate limits across the day.

Interestingly, the increased usage is not only applicable on the website, mobile apps, and desktop apps, but also across other tools, including Cowork, Claude Code, Claude for Excel, and Claude for PowerPoint. This means users will also get higher usage when they automate tasks, perform coding tasks, or use the chatbot for eligible productivity apps. However, those on the free tier will not be able to use these additional platforms as the plan does not include these features.

After March 27, the usage limits will return to normal. Users will not be charged for the additional usage, and the increased rate limits are not transferable between different accounts.

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Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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