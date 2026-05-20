Who Is Andrej Karpathy, the Renowned AI Researcher Who Joined Anthropic?

Andrej Karpathy, an artificial intelligence (AI) researcher and influential figure in the field, is joining Anthropic. On Tuesday, the OpenAI Co-Founder announced his decision on social media, highlighting that his role will focus on research and development. While he did not share more about the focus area, reports claim that Karpathy will be involved in the pretraining process. It is expected that he will continue his work with Eureka Labs as well. Notably, this is the first job the researcher has taken up after the short stint at OpenAI between 2023 and 2024.

Andrej Karpathy Joins Anthropic

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Karpathy announced his next move, saying, “I've joined Anthropic. I think the next few years at the frontier of LLMs will be especially formative. I am very excited to join the team here and get back to R&D.” The move is interesting since the researcher is also a founding member of OpenAI.

For Anthropic, this is a massive move since Karpathy's work in the AI space is widely regarded. From training frontier AI models and building their architecture to upgrading Tesla cars' self-driving technology with camera-based neural networks, he has more than a decade worth of experience in the field.

His rise to fame is also interesting. After earning his Bachelor's degree from the University of Toronto and getting his master's from the University of British Columbia in computer science, Karpathy also received his PhD in the same field in 2011. While pursuing the PhD, he also interned at Google Brain, Google Research, and DeepMind. His primary work focused on deep reinforcement learning and video classification, with both becoming pivotal for his later career.

Following his academic accomplishments, Karpathy joined as a founding research scientist at OpenAI, becoming one of the co-founders. During his time there, he worked on very early versions of AI image generation and computer use, largely around deep reinforcement learning. His moment of fame arrived in 2017 when Elon Musk personally hired him as the Senior Director of AI.

After joining, he led the computer vision team of Tesla Autopilot, working on neural network training and data gathering. He also shifted from the radar-based full self-driving (FSD) system to a camera-based neural vision network. He left the company in 2022. After a brief break, Karpathy began focusing on his passion for educating people about AI technology and started posting regularly to his YouTube channel. He also returned briefly to OpenAI to work on the mid-training of the GPT-4 model.

In 2024, Karpathy founded Eureka Labs, an AI-native education platform aiming to create an undergraduate-level generative AI curriculum. While not a lot is known about this, it is believed that the computer scientist is working on the project continually.

Apart from being an influential presence in the industry, Karpathy also commands a large, loyal fanbase on social media platforms, primarily X. He is believed to be a “high-signal” voice (as opposed to those who spread misleading information) in the community who transparently spreads information about AI in an accessible manner. Interestingly, he is believed to be the populariser of the term “vibe coding.” Some accounts also call him the inventor of the term, but that could not be verified due to a lack of information.