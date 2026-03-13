Anthropic, on Thursday, introduced a new feature for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Claude. The new capability allows it to generate in-line visualisations, including interactive charts and diagrams in response to user queries. The visual information appears directly on the chat page and does not require any coding capabilities of the chatbot. Additionally, the AI firm highlighted that based on the conversation, Claude can also tweak and modify the visualisations with relevant information. Notably, the new feature arrives just days after the company released Code Review to Claude Code.

Claude Gets Support for In-Line Visualisations

In a blog post, the San Francisco-based AI startup announced the visualisation feature for Claude. The feature is currently available in beta to all users, including those on the free tier of the platform. Anthropic highlights that the feature is part of “Imagine with Claude,” which was previewed last year, and lets the chatbot generate visuals in real-time without coding.

The new feature is interesting, given that this is the first time Claude can generate visuals of any kind (not counting the Canvas tool, which uses coding). It still cannot generate images, but with in-line visualisation, it offers users an easier option to go through complex topics. Additionally, it being interactive also ensures that users can play around with the data chart to learn more about it immersively.

Anthropic highlights that these visualisations are different from the Artefacts feature since they appear in-line instead of in a side panel, and are temporary. The latter means that these charts and infographics can change or disappear as the conversation evolves.

Once the feature rolls out to users, it will be turned on by default. Claude can automatically decide which responses would be benefitted by a visual. Alternatively, users can also request the chatbot to show a visual directly via prompts.

Claude has also been integrating visuals in its responses slowly. Earlier this year, Anthropic added a feature that lets the chatbot show an image of the cuisine when the user asks for its recipe. It also shows a visual when users ask it about the weather.