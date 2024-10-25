Reliance Jio has announced a new ‘Diwali Dhamaka' offer ahead of the upcoming festive season for its users in India. Customers can recharge with select Jio True 5G quarterly and annual prepaid plans to enjoy free vouchers for travel portals, food delivery platforms, and online shopping websites; benefits worth Rs. 3,350. Notably, this development comes after the telecom provider introduced another festive offer that enables new and existing consumers to get a one-year JioAirFiber subscription for free on spends of Rs. 20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store.

Jio Diwali Dhamaka Offer

According to Reliance Jio, customers can recharge with the Rs. 899 quarterly prepaid plan which offers True Unlimited 5G benefits. It offers benefits such as unlimited calling, 2GB data per day, and additional 20GB of data for a period of 90 days. Alternatively, they can also recharge with the Rs. 3,599 yearly prepaid plan, offering 2.5GB of data per day. This plan is valid for 365 days.

With the Diwali Dhamaka offer, Reliance Jio offers benefits worth Rs. 3,350. This includes a voucher worth Rs. 3,000 from EaseMyTrip for hotels and air travel. Consumers will also get a coupon worth Rs. 200 from Ajio that will be valid on purchases of Rs. 999 or above. The telecom provider is also offering a Rs. 150 Swiggy voucher with select recharge plans.

Reliance Jio says the vouchers will be credited to the user account post recharge. To redeem them:

Open the MyJio app and navigate to the ‘Offers' section Open ‘My winnings' and tap on the coupon you wish to redeem. Next, simply copy the coupon code, visit the partner website and apply the coupon at the time of payment.

The Jio Diwali Dhamaka offer is already live and will be valid till November 5 in India.