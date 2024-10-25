Technology News
High-Intensity Exercise Proven to Suppress Hunger Hormones, Particularly in Women

Intense exercise is shown to reduce hunger hormones, especially in women, making it a potential weight management tool.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 October 2024 16:23 IST
High-Intensity Exercise Proven to Suppress Hunger Hormones, Particularly in Women

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Vigorous exercise reduces appetite more than moderate exercise, especially in women.

  • High-intensity workouts curb hunger more effectively than moderate ones.
  • Study shows women experience greater hunger suppression after intense exe
  • Findings suggest vigorous exercise could aid in weight management.
A new study finds that high-intensity exercise reduces hunger more effectively than moderate workouts, especially for women. Published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, the research suggests that this approach may be a valuable tool in weight management by helping to naturally curb appetite. The study centers on ghrelin, a hormone responsible for stimulating hunger. Led by Dr. Kara Anderson from the University of Virginia, researchers observed that high-intensity exercise reduced ghrelin levels more than moderate exercise did. Anderson notes that participants reported feeling less hungry after vigorous workouts, an outcome that could hold significance for weight management programs.

Unique Hormonal Response in Women

While previous research has mainly focused on how exercise impacts men's appetite, this study included both men and women, uncovering interesting differences. The researchers found that women generally had higher ghrelin levels at the start and experienced a stronger reduction in this hormone after high-intensity exercise, a response not observed in male participants.

What This Means for Weight Loss Strategies?

The study implies that reaching a higher exercise threshold—above the lactate level—may be necessary to lower hunger hormones effectively. Moderate exercise often led to no change or even a slight increase in ghrelin levels. Dr. Anderson suggests that these findings could support the idea of “dosing” exercise like a prescription, where high-intensity workouts may be tailored to help individuals manage appetite as part of their weight loss goals.

This research, funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases and the University of Virginia, opens the door for further exploration into the role of exercise in appetite regulation, particularly among different sexes.

 

