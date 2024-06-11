Technology News
  Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to Launch in 2026, Ubisoft Announces Free Update for the Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was first announced in 2020.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 June 2024 18:17 IST
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is set to enter full production, Ubisoft said

Highlights
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was first released in 2003
  • Ubisoft also announced a free update for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • The Rogue Prince of Persia is also getting a free update
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake project finally received a release window confirmation at Ubisoft Forward on Monday. The action-adventure title will launch sometime in 2026. Ubisoft confirmed that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake had successfully completed its pre-production phase and was now entering full production. The announcement follows a troubled development period for the game, which was first announced in 2020. The publisher also provided updates on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and the recently released The Rogue Prince of Persia at Ubisoft Forward.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake teaser

At Ubisoft Forward, the publisher revealed a new teaser for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, confirming a 2026 release window. The publisher said the game was now set to enter full production but did not provide any other details. The remake project, first announced at Ubisoft Forward in 2020, has experienced multiple delays over the course of its development.

Initially helmed by Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was handed over to Ubisoft Montreal in 2022. Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Bucharest, Ubisoft Pune and E-Studio are now aiding development on the game. The original Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time first released in 2003 on the Game Boy Advance, PS2, GameCube, Xbox and Windows. The game is considered a classic of the action-adventure genre.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown update

Ubisoft also provided other updates on the Prince of Persia franchise, confirming free updates for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and The Rogue Prince of Persia. The publisher announced that the “Divine Trials” free update for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was now available for all players. The update adds 22 new expert challenges for players to test their mettle.

“Players can now access the Hall of Memorials, through a special door located in the Haven, and choose from four sets of challenges. These challenges become progressively more difficult and are designed with unique exotic conditions,” Ubisoft said in a press release. These include platforming challenges, puzzles, combat-based trials and newly reworked boss battles.

Trials will be unlocked as players progress and unlock new powers. Those who have already completed the trials will, however, get direct access to all of them at once, in their existing saves, Ubisoft confirmed. Additionally, players who manage to beat the revised boss at the end of each challenge set will be rewarded with four new amulets and outfits.

The publisher also provided a glimpse of the upcoming Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown story DLC "Mask of Darkness", launching on all platforms in September 2024.

The Rogue Prince of Persia update

The recently released The Rogue Prince of Persia also received its first major title update during the Ubisoft Forward conference. The publisher announced “The Temple of Fire” update for the roguelite platformer, which is still in Early Access. The update adds a new biome, featuring new enemies, traps, and traversal challenges. The update also brings two new mobs, the Shielded Warrior and Duellist, and a new weapon, the Flaming Censers.

"This update also introduces the Meta Progression Skill Tree, which allows players to use Spirit Glimmers to unlock persistent improvements,” Ubisoft said. The publisher said that The Temple of Fire update would serve as the first major content addition to the game, with multiple updates in the Early Access phase leading up to the 1.0 launch.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent world design
  • Fast and fun combat
  • Challenging platforming
  • Engaging boss fights
  • Excellent music
  • Bad
  • Tedious later section
  • Unbalanced difficulty spikes
  • Uninspired art style
  • Prosaic story and characters
Read detailed Ubisoft Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Prince of Persia
PEGI Rating 16+
Prince of Persia, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Prince of Persia The Sands of Time, The Rogue Prince of Persia, Ubisoft, Ubisoft Forward 2024, Ubisoft Forward
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
HMD 110, HMD 105 Feature Phones With Inbuilt UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Features

