Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 17 May Not Have a Thin Design as Apple Delays Plans to Use Space Saving RCC Components: Report

iPhone 17 May Not Have a Thin Design as Apple Delays Plans to Use Space-Saving RCC Components: Report

Apple was rumoured to upgrade the PCB materials in its iPhone 16 models in 2024 initially.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2024 11:37 IST
iPhone 17 May Not Have a Thin Design as Apple Delays Plans to Use Space-Saving RCC Components: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to introduce iPhone 16 series in September this year

Highlights
  • The transition to RCC components was expected to take place this year
  • Concerns over durability and fragility could be reasons for Apple's move
  • Kuo revealed Apple’s interest in RCC last year
Advertisement

Apple was rumoured to use new resin-coated copper (RCC) components in the iPhone models to slim down their size and thickness. The revolutionary design change was said to happen with the iPhone 16 family this year but it was later deferred to the iPhone 17, which is expected to go official in 2025. Now, reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that Apple has again postponed its plans to incorporate RCC components into future iPhone models. Concerns about durability and fragility are believed to be the reasons behind Apple's rumoured decision.

Switch to RCC material put on hold

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo notes that Apple has once again delayed its plans to use RCC components in its future iPhone models. “Due to the inability to meet Apple's high-quality requirements, the new iPhone 17 in 2025 will not use RCC as the PCB motherboard material,” Kuo wrote on X.

Employing RCC components to replace the current copper-clad laminate (CCL) would help the Cupertino-based company reduce the size and thickness of the mainboard. It is likely to also free up space and allow the brand to pack bigger batteries in future iPhone models. Concerns over durability and fragility could be the reason for delaying the adoption of RCC technology.

Initially, Apple was rumoured to upgrade the PCB materials in its iPhone 16 lineup in 2024, but it was then reportedly pushed to the iPhone 17 series. Kuo doesn't say whether RCC components will be introduced with the iPhone 18 in 2026 or the iPhone 19 in 2027. However, Apple has not revealed any details about switching to RCC materials yet so it's better to take these latest claims with a grain of salt.

iPhone 17 series: What we know so far

Apple's 2025 iPhone family is said to include four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Slim model could replace the Plus variant and offer a slim design. The iPhone 17 family is expected to bring a refreshed design, front-facing camera upgrades, and a smaller Dynamic Island. The iPhone 17 Pro models are said to be powered by Apple's A19 Pro chip while regular iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim could run on an A18 or A19 chip.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel 9 Series Including Pixel 9 Pro Fold Leaked Again; Design, Battery, Charging Details Surface Online

Related Stories

iPhone 17 May Not Have a Thin Design as Apple Delays Plans to Use Space-Saving RCC Components: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo V40, V40 Pro With Get Zeiss Optics Cameras May Launch in India Soon
  3. Boat Smart Ring Active India Launch Date, Design, Price, Features Revealed
  4. Canon EOS R1 Launched in India Alongside EOS R5 Mark II: See Prices
  5. Google Announces New India-Centric AI Models, Tools, and Initiatives
  6. Lenovo Tab Plus Review: An Entertainment Powerhouse
  7. You Can Now Add Up to 20 Audio Tracks to a Single Instagram Reel
  8. Realme 13 Pro 5G Specifications Tipped Again Courtesy of TENAA Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A3X 5G Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery in July: Expected Specifications
  2. iPhone 17 May Not Have a Thin Design as Apple Delays Plans to Use Space-Saving RCC Components: Report
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Including Pixel 9 Pro Fold Leaked Again; Design, Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
  4. Vietnamese Hackers Using ‘Maorrisbot’ to Target Indians in WhatsApp e-Challan Scam: CloudSEK
  5. Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro With Zeiss Optics Cameras to Launch in India Soon: Report
  6. Detective Dotson Details Co-Op Mode on Xbox Series S/X, Will Feature Dynamic Split-Screen
  7. Canon EOS R1 With 24.2-Megapixel CMOS Sensor Launched in India Alongside EOS R5 Mark II: Price, Features
  8. Instagram Rolls Out Multi-Audio Track Support for Reels; Allows Users to Add Up to 20 Tracks
  9. Google Begins Testing Google Vids, the Gemini AI-Powered Video and Presentation Tool
  10. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »