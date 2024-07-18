Apple was rumoured to use new resin-coated copper (RCC) components in the iPhone models to slim down their size and thickness. The revolutionary design change was said to happen with the iPhone 16 family this year but it was later deferred to the iPhone 17, which is expected to go official in 2025. Now, reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that Apple has again postponed its plans to incorporate RCC components into future iPhone models. Concerns about durability and fragility are believed to be the reasons behind Apple's rumoured decision.

Switch to RCC material put on hold

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo notes that Apple has once again delayed its plans to use RCC components in its future iPhone models. “Due to the inability to meet Apple's high-quality requirements, the new iPhone 17 in 2025 will not use RCC as the PCB motherboard material,” Kuo wrote on X.

Employing RCC components to replace the current copper-clad laminate (CCL) would help the Cupertino-based company reduce the size and thickness of the mainboard. It is likely to also free up space and allow the brand to pack bigger batteries in future iPhone models. Concerns over durability and fragility could be the reason for delaying the adoption of RCC technology.

Initially, Apple was rumoured to upgrade the PCB materials in its iPhone 16 lineup in 2024, but it was then reportedly pushed to the iPhone 17 series. Kuo doesn't say whether RCC components will be introduced with the iPhone 18 in 2026 or the iPhone 19 in 2027. However, Apple has not revealed any details about switching to RCC materials yet so it's better to take these latest claims with a grain of salt.

iPhone 17 series: What we know so far

Apple's 2025 iPhone family is said to include four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Slim model could replace the Plus variant and offer a slim design. The iPhone 17 family is expected to bring a refreshed design, front-facing camera upgrades, and a smaller Dynamic Island. The iPhone 17 Pro models are said to be powered by Apple's A19 Pro chip while regular iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim could run on an A18 or A19 chip.