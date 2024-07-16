Technology News
  • Apple Tipped to Drop Blue Titanium Finish in Favour of a ‘Rose’ Colourway on iPhone 16 Pro

A new Rose colourway is speculated to join black, grey, and silver/white as the probable options for the iPhone 16 Pro variants.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2024 18:49 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple introduced a new Blue Titanium colourway with the iPhone 15 Pro models last year

Highlights
  • Blue Titanium is tipped to be replaced by Rose colourway on iPhone 16 Pro
  • Apple is expected to launch iPhone 16 series in September
  • Standard iPhone 16 variants are also reported to get a new colourway
iPhone 16 Pro could come in a new ‘Rose' colourway, which might replace a variant in Apple's existing lineup of finishes, according to a recent claim on social media. The handset, part of the iPhone 16 series, is expected to launch later this year at an event likely to be held in September. Recent reports suggest Apple's Pro models may also get a boost in terms of charging speed while its camera system could be due for some big upgrades too.

iPhone 16 Pro New Colourway

According to a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo by tipster OvO Baby Sauce OvO (translated from Chinese), the iPhone 16 Pro could have a new colour code in the form of a ‘Rose' finish. It dismisses previous claims which suggested that Apple might bring back the Rose Gold colourway it first introduced with the iPhone 6S in 2015.

In a previous claim, the tipster said that the Blue Titanium finish, which Apple only introduced last year with the iPhone 15 Pro models, could be dropped. Instead, a Rose colourway could join black, grey and silver/white as the probable options for the iPhone 16 Pro variants.

This development corroborates a previous suggestion by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had said that a new ‘Rose' Titanium colourway could be introduced with Apple's next iPhone series. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are tipped to feature the same colourways as the iPhone 15 series, with only the yellow variant being speculated to be replaced with a white option.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications (Expected)

iPhone 16 Pro is reported to get a bigger and brighter display. The screen size may be bumped up from 6.1-inch to 6.27-inch, while it could have a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, translating into a 20 percent increase.

Furthermore, the handset is also speculated to get a camera upgrade, with Apple reported to bring the 5X telephoto sensor from the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the iPhone 16 Pro. An alleged sighting of the iPhone 16 Pro's case on social media hinted at a larger camera cutout than its predecessor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro colour options, iPhone 16 Pro features, iPhone 16 Pro specifications

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro colour options, iPhone 16 Pro features, iPhone 16 Pro specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Elon Musk Initiates Key Change in Robotaxi Design, Delays Unveiling for Now

