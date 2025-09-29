Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is widely expected to debut globally early next year as the South Korean smartphone maker's next flagship handset. Recently, a reference to the smartphone was spotted in the code for Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8.5 update, suggesting that the handset might offer a “Private Display” feature. Now, the key specifications of the handset have leaked online, and it appears that the phone could offer better thermal management and a “lighter build” than its predecessor. A tipster recently revealed that the phone might support 60W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), independent tech commentator Jason C. (@_TheJasonC) has shared the key specifications of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The phone is said to sport a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen is said to be brighter and “more efficient”. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset globally, while in specific regions, it could be equipped with an Exynos 2600 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

What to expect: Updated September 28th



• 6.9" Dynamic AMOLED display with brighter, more efficient panel



• 200 MP main camera, upgraded aperture; 50 MP 5× telephoto + 50 MP ultra-wide



• Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (or Exynos 2600 regionally), ~16 GB… — Jason C. (@_TheJasonC) September 28, 2025

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could run Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of the box. The tech giant might offer seven years of software upgrades, too. It is rumoured to feature 16GB of RAM as standard and up to 1TB internal storage.

For optics, the phone could carry a 200-megapixel primary camera at the back with an “upgraded aperture”, paired with a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor.

It might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support, thanks to the Qi 2 standard. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to measure 7.9mm in thickness, while also featuring a “lighter build”, enhanced thermals, and a “stronger” frame.

Expected to succeed this year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the phone was recently spotted in the unfinished One UI 8.5 code, revealing that it might support “Private Display” and “Privacy Display”. On top of this, the handset is said to support 60W wired fast charging, which would be an upgrade over the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 45W wired fast charging. On the contrary, the smartphone was listed on China's 3C with 45W wired fast charging capability.