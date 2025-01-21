Technology News
Character AI Reportedly Testing a New Games Feature, Adds Two Word-Based Games

Currently, Character AI is reportedly testing two games dubbed Speakeasy and War of Words.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 January 2025 18:09 IST
Character AI Reportedly Testing a New Games Feature, Adds Two Word-Based Games

Photo Credit: Character AI

Character AI lets users create unique interactive characters using text prompts

Highlights
  • These games are available to the paid subscribers of the platform
  • Games can reportedly be accessed by tapping a new controller icon
  • Character AI recently hired ex-Google VP Sunita Verma as the CTO
Character AI, the California-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is said to be testing a new ‘games' feature. As per a new report, the company has released two word-based games to paid users of the platform. While users can create game-focused AI characters and play a wide range of story-driven games, these are said to be the first games to be added directly by the platform. These games can reportedly also be played against any character of the users' choosing. Character AI reportedly stated that these games were aimed at making the platform more engaging.

Character AI Is Reportedly Adding Games to the Platform

According to a TechCrunch report, the AI character-based platform is currently testing the reception of first-party games. Currently, there are two games dubbed Speakeasy and War of Words. These games are reportedly available to the c.ai+ subscribers as well as a limited set of free users. Notably, Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to verify the presence of the new feature.

Unlike the existing games, where users can chat with specific characters to either play an interactive game or a story-driven game involving role-playing elements, these first-party games work differently. Instead of playing them within specific chats, these games can reportedly be played against any of the characters on the platform.

A new controller icon has reportedly been added to the side panel of the chatbot interface, tapping which allows users to play either of the two games. These games are said to be available on both the desktop and the mobile app of the platform.

As per the publication, the objective of Speakeasy is to make the character say a specific word while not using five related words. For instance, the user might have to make Einstein say the word “bedroom” while not using “bed, room, sleep, dream, and night”. Every time the game begins, the target and related words are generated randomly.

War of Words reportedly starts a random duel where the user has five rounds to outsmart the AI character. At the end of the five rounds, a referee decides the outcome. Since these games will require a different strategy while playing against different characters, users can potentially find a new challenge in every playthrough.

A Character AI spokesperson told TechCrunch, “Our goal as an AI entertainment company is to find ways to make the Character AI experience even more fun and entertaining. We're currently testing a feature that allows gameplay with your favourite Characters, all while keeping the immersive experience users love.”

Further reading: Character AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
