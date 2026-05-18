OpenAI's latest image generation model in ChatGPT has become massively popular in India. The company CEO, Sam Altman, revealed on Monday that Indian users have collectively generated more than one billion images using ChatGPT Images 2.0. The statistic is significant given the fact that the model was released on the chatbot's platform on April 21, meaning the milestone arrived in less than a month's time. If true, this makes the artificial intelligence (AI) model's popularity comparable to Google's Nano Banana models.

OpenAI Hits a New Milestone in India

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Altman acknowledged the milestone and said, “Already more than 1 billion images created there (India); awesome to see.” In a press note, OpenAI revealed that India is also the highest-usage market globally for the feature since its launch. Successor to the first image model for ChatGPT, Images 2.0 offered several upgrades to the generation quality.

The company also shared a list of the top trending prompts that contributed to the milestone. Notably, these are the preset prompts that one can find when navigating the Images section within the ChatGPT app or website. One of the most popular trends was the “Cinematic Portrait Collage,” where the AI generated a warm-toned, layered photo collage of the user with Indian clothing and studio lighting. Another popular trend was “Mini Me World,” where the chatbot created 3D animated versions of the user around their real surroundings.

Apart from this, many used the ChatGPT Images 2.0 model to fix lighting in their photos, create fashion studio-like portraits, anime-style recreations, restoration of old photos, and more. Many Indian users also used the model to create Chibi stickers, travel collages, manga comic strips, and similar trends. Interestingly, unlike Nano Banana, the model's heavy usage did not translate into any social media viral moments.

With ChatGPT Images 2.0, OpenAI introduced higher accuracy and prompt adherence to the generated images. As a result, users could type long, detailed prompts, and the chatbot would still capture their request more accurately. Additionally, the model also handles different layers in an image better and can also render text more accurately. The AI giant also added that the model offers multilingual support across Hindi, Bengali, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.