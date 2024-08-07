Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is Coming to PS4 and Xbox One in September

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is finally coming to previous-gen consoles. The action-adventure title that was originally released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2023 will launch on PS4 and Xbox One on September 17, publisher Electronic Arts announced Tuesday. Pre-orders for Jedi Survivor on last-gen consoles are now live. The PS4 and Xbox One version of the game will feature optimised visuals to deliver acceptable performance. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor had significant performance and technical issues on PC and current-gen consoles at launch.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coming to PS4, Xbox One

Developer Respawn Entertainment confirmed the PS4 and Xbox One launch date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and revealed pre-order details for the game. Players who pre-order Jedi Survivor on PS4 and Xbox One will receive free in-game cosmetics.

According to Respawn, the old-gen version of the game features “a variety of optimizations aimed at maximizing the hardware capabilities of the consoles.” Making the game run optimally on previous-gen console hardware would be a priority for the developer, especially since Star Wars Jedi: Survivor notoriously suffered from a myriad of technical issues on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X at launch.

Respawn, at the time, had to issue an apology for the game's PC performance issues, and the studio went on to release several updates to optimise the game for all platforms.

The developer also announced Tuesday that the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would receive an update in the coming weeks. “This patch will bring enhancements to the game's technical performance, controls and more, plus a variety of quality-of-life improvements,” the developer said.

EA first confirmed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS4 and Xbox One during an earnings call in August last year. The old-gen version of the game was in the early stages of development at the time.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was first released across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on April 28, 2023. A direct sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the game charts the journey of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis on the run from the clutches of the Empire.