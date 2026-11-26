Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for the last month of the year. Remake collection Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, fighting title Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and survival horror title Amnesia: The Bunker will join PS Plus in December. All three games will be playable starting December 1.

The monthly games lineup will be available to all PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/Premium tiers until January 4 in the new year. November's PS Plus monthly games—Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered, and Monster Train 2—are still available on the subscription service and you can add these to your game library till November 30.

Here's a closer look at the PS Plus monthly games lineup for December:

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is Iron Galaxy's remake of the original Pro Skater 3 and 4. The two-game collection overhauls the visuals and brings gameplay improvements, much like its predecessor, Pro Skater 1 + 2. The game is simple: skateboard your way around various arenas, rack up points with tricks, and complete challenges to progress through the game.

Pro Skater 3 + 4 features arcade-style gameplay and retains mechanics from the original games, while bringing technical upgrades. However, the remake features a more streamlined career mode in Pro Skater 4, compared to the expanded one in the original. The game will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

PS Plus also adds Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 next month. Based on the popular anime, the fighting title allows players to create their own character and take part in battles against iconic Dragon Ball characters. The action title also features a hub world, called Conton City, to explore.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 also features extensive customisation options, both in terms of your character's appearance and their abilities. Players can choose their preferred move set and skills to create a fighter to their liking. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is a fighting title

Photo Credit: Bandai Namco

Amnesia: The Bunker

Finally, December's PS Plus lineup brings Amnesia: The Bunker, the survival horror title from Frictional Games. The game serves as a prequel to Amnesia: Rebirth and plays out from the first-person perspective.

The horror title takes place during World War I and puts players in controls of a French soldier who must escape the titular bunker crawling with monsters. Players must gather resources and ammo and keep lights on in the bunker in order to survive. Amnesia: The Bunker will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and on PS5 via backwards compatibility.