Google is bringing Guided Vision in Gemini Live to iPhone users, extending the feature beyond Android for the first time. It uses the phone's camera to describe what is in front of the user and provide spoken guidance during a Live conversation. Gemini can also suggest how to reposition the camera if it is not capturing something clearly. The feature debuted on Android in October and was developed with input from blind and low-vision communities.

Google Gemini Live Guided Vision Feature Now Available on iOS

Google announced the iOS rollout of Guided Vision through its official Gemini app account on X. To use it, iPhone users can start a Gemini Live session and share their camera. They can then ask questions about what the camera captures, get descriptions of their surroundings and ask follow-up questions as needed.

Gemini can also help users get a better view of something if the camera is not positioned correctly. If the phone is pointing too high, held too close or missing the object, it can suggest moving it to the right, tilting it down or stepping back.

The feature could come in handy for a range of everyday tasks, from reading small print on packaging and checking appliance settings to finding misplaced items. Users can also ask Gemini to describe clothing, including its colours and patterns, or explain the layout of an unfamiliar room. While Guided Vision was developed with blind and low-vision users in mind, it is available for others to use as well.

Google has not specified the iOS requirements or countries where Guided Vision is available. It also warns that the feature can make mistakes and should not replace mobility aids or navigation tools, or be used for obstacle detection.

Guided Vision first arrived on Android in October. It supports devices running Android 9 or later in regions and languages where Gemini Live is available. Google said that Aira's Trusted Tester network, which has more than 1,000 members, helped test the feature and assess its safety.