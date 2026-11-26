Hisense E7S Hi-QLED MiniLED TV series was launched in India on Thursday. The new lineup is available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. The new TVs feature MiniLED display technology, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support. Both models run Google TV and support features such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and high refresh rate mode for gaming. The Hisense E7S Hi-QLED MiniLED TV series also includes a bezel-less design and built-in speakers.

Hisense E7S Hi-QLED MiniLED TV Series Price in India, Availability

The price of the Hisense E7S Hi-QLED MiniLED TV series in India starts at Rs. 42,900 for the 55-inch variant. The 65-inch screen size option costs Rs. 53,999. As per the company, these are the introductory prices and include discounts.

Both models will be sold exclusively through Amazon. Buyers can also opt for No Cost EMI payment options.

Hisense E7S Hi-QLED MiniLED TV Series Features, Specifications

The Hisense E7S Hi-QLED MiniLED TV series uses a Hi-QLED MiniLED display with a 4K UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It features Full Array Local Dimming, which the company claims allows the television to control brightness across different areas of the screen for improved contrast. Hisense has also included a Super Bright Panel, with a claimed brightness of 400 nits on the 55-inch model and 450 nits on the 65-inch variant.

The E7S series supports Dolby Vision for compatible HDR content and has a claimed dynamic contrast ratio of 1,200:1. It also includes multiple picture modes and noise reduction features. For gaming and fast-moving content, the TVs support a native refresh rate of 60Hz, with a High Refresh Rate mode of up to 120Hz. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and a dedicated Game Mode are also included.

On the audio front, the Hisense E7S series supports Dolby Atmos and features built-in speakers. The 55-inch model has a 24W speaker system, while the 65-inch variant gets 30W speakers.

The televisions run Google TV, with support for apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Sun NXT, Xstream Play, Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and TravelXP.

Other smart features include Google Assistant, Google Cast, screen sharing and Google Meet support. The E7S series also supports Apple AirPlay and Apple Home, along with Google Home integration. A voice remote is bundled with the Hisense E7S Hi-QLED MiniLED TV series.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an optical audio output and two RF tuners. The 55-inch model supports a 200 x 200mm VESA mounting pattern, while the 65-inch variant uses a 400 x 300mm pattern.