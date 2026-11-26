The Vivo Watch GT 2 was launched in India on Thursday alongside the Vivo X500 series. The smartwatch first debuted in China in October 2025 alongside the X300 series. It sports a 2.07-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 2,400 nits peak brightness. The Vivo Watch GT 2 runs on the proprietary BlueOS 3.0 operating system. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge with typical usage.

Vivo Watch GT 2 Price in India, Availability

The price of the Vivo Watch GT 2 in India is set at Rs. 14,999. It is offered in two colour options — Obsidian Black and Stellar White. The smartwatch is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, other e-commerce platforms, the Vivo India online store, and retail stores across the country.

Vivo Watch GT 2 Features, Specifications

The Vivo Watch GT 2 sports a 2.07-inch rectangular 2.5D curved AMOLED screen with a 432 x 514 pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,400 nits of claimed peak local brightness. Its bezels are approximately 1.8mm thin, and the display offers a screen-to-body ratio of 82.4 percent.

The Watch GT 2's case is made from aluminium. The smartwatch runs on the Blue River Operating System 3.0. It is equipped with several health features, including the optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensors. The watch comes with more than 100 preset sports modes. It also includes an acceleration sensor, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a Hall sensor.

On the durability front, it has a 2ATM water resistance rating. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and GPS, along with GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou. The company also claims its emergency SOS Assist feature can reach your contact in seconds.

According to Vivo, the Watch GT 2's battery life is rated for 25 days of use. The brand claims that its smartwatch 2 will last a maximum of 25 days, whereas typical usage is rated for 14 days and 12 days with the always-on display (AOD) switched on.