Google Chrome may be getting a new search feature that works similarly to ‘Circle to Search' – the visual lookup tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) which Google introduced in January, according to a report. The feature is said to be integrated into Google Lens and can be accessed via a beta version of Google Chrome on desktops and Chromebooks. Notably, Circle to Search was also recently introduced on iOS devices via a shortcut.

Google Lens' Drag to Search

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google has introduced a new functionality, dubbed ‘drag to search' on Chrome 127 and 128 beta versions for desktops and Chromebooks. It appears in the form of a Google Lens icon alongside the bookmarks option in the address bar.

Visual Lookup in Google Lens on Chrome for Desktop

To activate this feature, users can simply click on the icon and a new window appears, stating that users can “search anything on this page with Google Lens”. Subsequently, a custom selection window pops up which can be dragged to search for anything on the web page. The feature's user interface (UI) is similar to the one on the Android platform, with a shimmering appearance on the borders of the selection window.

According to Google, when a user accesses Google Lens' new functionality, a screenshot of that page is sent to the company. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the new drag-to-search functionality in Google Chrome 128 beta on Windows. Since it is only available in a beta version of the web browser, the feature is experimental.

This feature was first reportedly leaked by X (formerly Twitter) user @Leopeva64 via a series of posts in May. At the time, the user speculated to be an AI-powered lookup feature similar to Circle to Search and could improve upon the existing functionality of Google Lens.

Other New Features in Chrome

In recent months, Google has been said to be developing several new features for its web browser. A report suggested that Google Chrome on Android could soon read aloud web pages in the background, via a feature dubbed ‘Listen to this Page'. The web browser also added new actions and more features on both Android and iOS platforms in a bid to provide an improved search experience to users.