Technology News
English Edition

Google Chrome for Desktop Is Getting Circle to Search-Like Visual Lookup Functionality via Lens

Google says when a user accesses Google Lens’ new functionality, a screenshot of that page is sent to the company.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2024 15:19 IST
Google Chrome for Desktop Is Getting Circle to Search-Like Visual Lookup Functionality via Lens

Photo Credit: Google

Google first introduced its visual lookup feature dubbed Lens in 2017 alongside the Pixel 2 smartphone

Highlights
  • Google Lens brings drag-to-search functionality with latest update
  • The feature is reported in Chrome for desktop beta version 127 and 128
  • It appears as a Google Lens icon alongside the bookmarks option
Advertisement

Google Chrome may be getting a new search feature that works similarly to ‘Circle to Search' – the visual lookup tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) which Google introduced in January, according to a report. The feature is said to be integrated into Google Lens and can be accessed via a beta version of Google Chrome on desktops and Chromebooks. Notably, Circle to Search was also recently introduced on iOS devices via a shortcut.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google has introduced a new functionality, dubbed ‘drag to search' on Chrome 127 and 128 beta versions for desktops and Chromebooks. It appears in the form of a Google Lens icon alongside the bookmarks option in the address bar.

google chrome circle to search Visual Lookup in Google Lens on Chrome for Desktop

Visual Lookup in Google Lens on Chrome for Desktop

To activate this feature, users can simply click on the icon and a new window appears, stating that users can “search anything on this page with Google Lens”. Subsequently, a custom selection window pops up which can be dragged to search for anything on the web page. The feature's user interface (UI) is similar to the one on the Android platform, with a shimmering appearance on the borders of the selection window.

According to Google, when a user accesses Google Lens' new functionality, a screenshot of that page is sent to the company. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the new drag-to-search functionality in Google Chrome 128 beta on Windows. Since it is only available in a beta version of the web browser, the feature is experimental.

This feature was first reportedly leaked by X (formerly Twitter) user @Leopeva64 via a series of posts in May. At the time, the user speculated to be an AI-powered lookup feature similar to Circle to Search and could improve upon the existing functionality of Google Lens.

Other New Features in Chrome

In recent months, Google has been said to be developing several new features for its web browser. A report suggested that Google Chrome on Android could soon read aloud web pages in the background, via a feature dubbed ‘Listen to this Page'. The web browser also added new actions and more features on both Android and iOS platforms in a bid to provide an improved search experience to users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Lens, Circle to Search, Google Circle to Search, Google Chrome, Google Chrome Browser
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WazirX Hack Aftermath: Self-Custody of Crypto Assets in India Possible, Crypto Exchange Claims
Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Will Be Published by Plaion

Related Stories

Google Chrome for Desktop Is Getting Circle to Search-Like Visual Lookup Functionality via Lens
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Gives First Look at Phone 2a Plus Ahead of July 31 Launch
  2. Realme 13 Pro Series With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset Launched in India
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals, Discounts Teased
  4. Tissot T-Touch Connect Sport Review
  5. Oppo A3x Price in India, Design, Specifications Surface Online
  6. Redmi Pad Pro 5G Review: Pro-grade Tablet at an Affordable Price?
  7. Google Pixel 9 Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  8. Realme 13 Pro 5G First Impressions
  9. Honor Magic 6 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  10. OnePlus Promises Free Screen Upgrade for Select Models in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Event Announced; Company Teases Upcoming Discounts, Offers and Deals
  2. OnePlus India Offers Free Screen Upgrade for Certain Models to Prevent Green Line Screen Defect: Report
  3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chipset for Entry-Level 5G Smartphones Debuts in India
  4. Realme Buds T310 TWS Earphones With 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Launched in India
  5. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gets New Gameplay Trailer, Pre-Orders Now Live
  6. Lava Yuva Star 4G Renders Leaked Online, Said to Get 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  7. Realme Watch S2 With Up to 20 Days Battery Life, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp Announces Metro Card Recharge Facility Via Chatbot Across Delhi-NCR
  9. Crypto Scammers are Disguising as BlackRock Officials to Lure Potential Victims: Details
  10. Oppo A3x Price in India, Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »