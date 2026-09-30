Grand Theft Auto 6's map is the biggest Rockstar Games has ever created, the studio has confirmed. Leonida, the fictional state modelled after Florida, US, is twice as large as the map of GTA 5. The game also features a new dynamic localised weather system, with each area of the map experiencing a distinct weather phenomenon.

These details about GTA 6 were revealed in a new cover story in Game Informer, where Rockstar detailed the game's setting of Vice City and the larger state of Leonida. Talking to the magazine, the studio's head of development and co-studio head Aaron Garbut said that expectations from Grand Theft Auto 6 were “unprecedented” after GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. The upcoming game's setting was the “natural choice” to deliver on those expectations.

Garbut explained that Rockstar Games spent years scouting Miami and South Florida to bring an authenticity to its digital representation in GTA 6. Vice City, which has appeared in previous Grand Theft Auto games, has been completely rebuilt and expanded. Beyond the centrepiece city, the state of Leonida presents a scale that exceeds all other maps Rockstar has created in the past “by some degree”.

Vice City has been completely rebuilt and expanded

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Not only is the Grand Theft Auto 6 map twice as large as GTA 5, Garbut said, but also more dense, interactive, and detailed. Grand Theft Auto 5 was criticised for its lack of explorable building interiors, but Rockstar has addressed the complaints in GTA 6.

“This new world is different. We obsessed about every part – the rooftops, the alleys, the internals, and everything in between to the point we hit a critical mass with the numbers of our interiors, and you start to feel the buildings are more real inside and out. This world is a cohesive whole with the density of content and a hand-crafted quality to every bit,” he said.

Garbut said the game's main story will take players around the whole map in a way that feels “authentic and interesting”. The story won't visit every spot on the large map, but players will get a feel of each of the six major areas and their distinct culture. In addition to Vice City, the map is divided across Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, and Mount Kalaga National Park.

The GTA 6 map will feature distinct regions and environments

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6's New Weather System

The same local variety will be seen in the game's new weather system. GTA 6 replicates Florida's unpredictable weather phenomena, including violent ones. The game will come with a new dynamic weather system that will result in localised storms, hurricanes, and more.

“We have re-engineered our weather system to make everything much more localized and persistent, and really wanted the world to feel dynamically solid and achieve a sense of scale we haven't felt before,” Owen Shepherd, vice president of art for lighting and rendering at Rockstar, said.

“The world features new fully dynamic cloudscapes that roll across the map, these give us a broad spectrum of weather from the clear blue skies of a Miami winter to the vertiginous cumulonimbus clouds with sporadic lightning that you see most afternoons in the Floridian summer and autumn.”

The game's map will get localised showers, which will leave behind its signs. When an area is hit by rain, the ground will remain wet and feature persistent puddles. GTA 6 also comes with an updated wind system, featuring “offshore breezes after sunset, convectional updrafts, and occlusion from buildings”.

GTA 6 will have a dynamic localised weather system

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar also reiterated some other game details that have already been confirmed. The central relationship between the game's two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, could be friendly or romantic, depending on the player's choices. GTA 6 also has a new carjacking system that will require players to breach sophisticated security systems to gain access to expensive, modern cars. Players can also utilise a ride sharing app called RydeMe to hail a ride to their destination.

For the first time, Rockstar also shared details about the wildlife present in GTA 6. The game features over 170 animal species, including 60 bird types, over 30 land mammals, and different types of fish, reptiles, and more. Similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, players will be able to study and categorise animal species—a feature that was seen in Grand Theft Auto 6's extended look trailer last month.

Other side activities that will be available to players in Leonida include base jumping, billiards, gyms, kayaking, mini golf, scuba diving, racing, zoos, air boating, and jet skiing—many of which have been seen in previous GTA 6 trailers.

Players will be able to experience all of those and more when Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.