Photo Credit: HMD
HMD Skyline has been launched as the latest smartphone from the Finnish manufacturer HMD (Human Mobile Devices). The new offering has a Lumia 920-like design and features a 6.55-inch screen with 144Hz refresh rate. The HMD Skyline runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and has a triple rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel main camera. It has a repairable design that lets users replace the screen quickly using iFixit's self-repair kits. The HMD Skyline carries a 4,600mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support.
Price of HMD Skyline starts at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model and the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 45,000). It is available in Neon Pink and Twisted Black colourways.
The dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) HMD Skyline runs on Android 14 and is confirmed to get OS updates for two years and security updates for three years. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1000nits peak brightness. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well. It runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset alongside up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The available storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.
For optics, the HMD Skyline has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel main camera with OIS and AF alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel sensor. On the front, it carries a 50-megapixel selfie camera.
The HMD Skyline has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature. It packs stereo speakers and two microphones. The handset has an IP54-rated build as well. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/A-GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BDS, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It has a repairable design and HMD is calling it Gen 2 repairability which allows users to remove the screws and replace the screen easily with iFixit's self-repair kits. Further, it is said to offer a Detox Mode soon by limiting notifications and access to social networks.
HMD has packed a 4,600mAh battery with 33W wired charging on the new Skyline. The battery supports 15W magnetic wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. The Qi2-certified battery is said to deliver up to 48 hours of battery life on a single charge.
