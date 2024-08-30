Technology News
PS5 Pro Design, Launch Timeline Leaked; New Console Might Come Without Disc Drive

Sony is expected to unveil the PS5 Pro before the end of 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 August 2024 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

The slimmer variant of the PS5 was launch last year

Highlights
  • The PS5 Pro could shed the disc drive for commercial reasons
  • Sony will reportedly unveil the console in the first half of September
  • The PS5 Pro will report ship with the same DualSense controller
The ‘Pro' version of the PlayStation 5 has leaked. The PS5 Pro has been an open secret in the games industry for a while now and Sony is expected to announce the console before the end of this year. Previous reports and rumours had detailed the hardware upgrades the new console would likely get over the PS5. Now, the design of the PS5 Pro, along with Sony's plans for its reveal, have been leaked.

"PS5 Pro" Said to Be Official Name of Console 

The information comes from reliable leaker billbil-kun, who has a history of providing accurate information about unannounced games and console hardware. In a Dealabs report published Thursday, he shared information on the likely official name of the upcoming console, its design details and release timeline.

According to billbil-kun, Sony's upgraded PS5 will be called the “PS5 Pro” — no surprises there. The PlayStation parent followed a similar naming convention for the previous-generation console when it launched the PS4 Pro in September 2016, three years after the launch of the PS4.

PS5 Pro Design Details

The leaker also shared a sketch of the purported PS5 Pro, reportedly based on a visual of the front of the final packaging box of the new console. The report claimed the visual could not be shared for copyright reasons, but the illustration showed a console design similar to the PS5 Slim revealed last year. The faceplates of the PS5 Pro seem to feature three horizontal black stripes and the front of the console comes with two USB Type-C ports and the power button — same as the PS5. The upcoming console reportedly retains the trademark white colourway of the PlayStation 5. It also appears thicker than the PS5 slim.

Curiously, however, the PS5 Pro sketch is missing a disc drive and it's possible the illustration was based on the digital version of the console. The leaker could not confirm the existence of a disc drive version of the PS5 Pro, but said that it could be possible to attach an external disc drive to the console, just like the PS5 Slim. The report claimed that releasing the PS5 Pro without a disc drive could be a “commercial choice” for Sony to sell the new console at a competitive price. The report also said that the PS5 Pro would ship with the same DualSense controller that comes in the box with the PS5.

PS5 Pro croquis 1 ps5 pro

PS5 Pro illustration reportedly based on a visual of the packaging box of the console
Photo Credit: Dealabs

PS5 Pro Launch Timeline

Finally, the leaker shed some light on Sony's plans for the announcement of the console. Earlier this week, rumours of Sony gearing up to host a State of Play presentation by the end of September surfaced, with Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb suggesting the company might reveal the PS5 Pro at the showcase. According to billbil-kun, the PlayStation 5 Pro will be announced “very soon” — as soon as the first half of September 2024.

While details about the PS5 Pro have trickled in over the past year, Sony has not yet confirmed the existence of the console. PS5 sales have been slowing down and an upgraded refresh will likely provide a boost to the console in the latter half of its life cycle. In its recent earnings report for March-June quarter, Sony sold 2.4 million PS5 units, well below the three million-mark that analysts had expected.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: PS5 Pro, PS5, Sony, PlayStation, PlayStation 5
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
