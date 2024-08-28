Technology News
English Edition
  Google Meet 'Take notes for me' AI Feature is Rolling Out to Workspace Users

Google Meet ‘Take notes for me’ AI Feature is Rolling Out to Workspace Users

The Take notes for me feature for Google Meet is powered by Gemini.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 August 2024 13:24 IST
Google Meet ‘Take notes for me’ AI Feature is Rolling Out to Workspace Users

Photo Credit: Google

Take notes for me automatically adds the notes document to the Calendar event

Highlights
  • The feature was first previewed by Google last year
  • Take notes for me feature is only available on desktop
  • The AI feature works when participants speak in English
Google Meet is getting a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will allow users to receive AI-generated notes once the meeting has concluded. On Tuesday, the tech giant announced the rollout of the feature to its Workspace users. Dubbed ‘Take notes for me', it uses the capabilities of Gemini AI to transcribe and summarise the main talking points during a meeting. Notably, the feature was first previewed by the company last year, however, it was only available in beta till now.

Google Meet Gets an AI Note-Taker

The announcement was made by Google in its Workspace blog, where the company highlighted that the feature was rolling out in a phased manner starting August 27. It might take users up to 15 days before they see it at their end. The ‘Take notes for me' feature is available for Google Workspace users who have either Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or the AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons.

google meet take notes ai 1 Google Meet Take notes for me

Take notes for me feature on Google Meet
Photo Credit: Google

Once the AI feature is available, users can find it in the Gemini AI icon (pencil with sparkle) on top-right of the Meet interface. Clicking the icon will show a short description of how ‘Take notes for me' works, and a button to enable it. After enabling it, a new document is created in the drive of the organiser of the meeting.

While by default, the Gemini-powered feature will only take notes and not transcribe everything that was said, there is an option to turn on transcription as well. Further, the same menu interface also shows an option to record the meeting.

Once the meeting has concluded, the ‘Take notes for me' feature will attach the document with the AI-generated notes to the Calendar event of the meeting and share it with all participants within the organisation. It is not clear whether any guests outside of the organisation will also get access to the document by default.

Participants can also tap on the same icon to check summary that has been generated so far at any point during the meeting. While the feature has been rolled out to Google Meet, currently it is only available on a desktop or laptop and note-taking activates only when the participants speak in English.

Further reading: Google Meet, Gemini, Google, Google Workspace, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

