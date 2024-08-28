Google Meet is getting a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will allow users to receive AI-generated notes once the meeting has concluded. On Tuesday, the tech giant announced the rollout of the feature to its Workspace users. Dubbed ‘Take notes for me', it uses the capabilities of Gemini AI to transcribe and summarise the main talking points during a meeting. Notably, the feature was first previewed by the company last year, however, it was only available in beta till now.

Google Meet Gets an AI Note-Taker

The announcement was made by Google in its Workspace blog, where the company highlighted that the feature was rolling out in a phased manner starting August 27. It might take users up to 15 days before they see it at their end. The ‘Take notes for me' feature is available for Google Workspace users who have either Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or the AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons.

Take notes for me feature on Google Meet

Photo Credit: Google

Once the AI feature is available, users can find it in the Gemini AI icon (pencil with sparkle) on top-right of the Meet interface. Clicking the icon will show a short description of how ‘Take notes for me' works, and a button to enable it. After enabling it, a new document is created in the drive of the organiser of the meeting.

While by default, the Gemini-powered feature will only take notes and not transcribe everything that was said, there is an option to turn on transcription as well. Further, the same menu interface also shows an option to record the meeting.

Once the meeting has concluded, the ‘Take notes for me' feature will attach the document with the AI-generated notes to the Calendar event of the meeting and share it with all participants within the organisation. It is not clear whether any guests outside of the organisation will also get access to the document by default.

Participants can also tap on the same icon to check summary that has been generated so far at any point during the meeting. While the feature has been rolled out to Google Meet, currently it is only available on a desktop or laptop and note-taking activates only when the participants speak in English.