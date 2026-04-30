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Google TV Update Adds YouTube Shorts, Nano Banana and Gemini AI-Powered Veo Features

Both Nano Banana and Veo are rolling out first on Gemini-enabled TCL Google TV devices in the US.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2026 13:00 IST
Google TV Update Adds YouTube Shorts, Nano Banana and Gemini AI-Powered Veo Features

Photo Credit: Google

Google TV now adds a dedicated row for YouTube Shorts

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Highlights
  • Users can create images on TV using Nano Banana voice prompts
  • Veo lets users generate and animate videos directly on the TV
  • Gemini enables voice search across Google Photos on TV
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Google is rolling out a set of new features for Google TV, including support for YouTube Shorts on the home screen, along with Gemini-powered tools such as Nano Banana for image creation and Veo for generating videos. The update also brings improvements to Google Photos, including voice search, Remix editing, and dynamic slideshows. Together, these additions aim to make Google TV more interactive by combining content discovery, creative tools, and personal media in one place.

Latest Google TV Update Adds a New Row for Vertical Videos

The Mountain View-based tech giant said in a recent blog post that it is bringing YouTube Shorts to Google TV with a new “Short videos for you” row on the home screen, making it easier to jump into personalised short clips without opening a separate app. The company said the feature will start rolling out to Google TV devices in the US this summer.

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At the same time, Google is introducing new Gemini-powered creative tools for TV. One of them, Nano Banana, is said to allow users to edit or generate images using simple voice prompts. Users will be able to tweak photos, change backgrounds, or create entirely new visuals, turning the TV into a more interactive and shared space. Notably, this was initially teased at CES 2026.

Another addition to Google TV is Veo, which allows users to create short videos directly on their TV. You can generate clips from scratch or animate existing images just by describing what you want. The feature is designed to make content creation more fun and collaborative, especially in a group setting. Both Nano Banana and Veo are rolling out first on Gemini-enabled TCL Google TV devices in the US.

With Gemini, users can search their Google Photos library using voice commands to quickly find specific moments like trips or celebrations. The results appear in an easy-to-browse layout, with options to view images full screen or start a slideshow. There is also a new Remix feature in Google Photos that is said to allow users to apply styles like watercolour or oil painting to give their pictures a fresh look right on the TV.

Lastly, Google is improving the slideshow features. Users can turn photo albums into dynamic displays that show images in colourful, collage-style layouts. While Photos search and Remix will roll out first on Gemini-enabled devices in the US, dynamic slideshows will be available on supported Google TV devices globally.

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Further reading: Google TV, YouTube Shorts, Google TV Updates, Google, YouTube, Google Photis, Nano Banana, Veo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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