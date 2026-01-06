Technology News
English Edition
  CES 2026: Gemini for Google TV Gets Upgraded With Nano Banana's Image Editing Feature

CES 2026: Gemini for Google TV Gets Upgraded With Nano Banana’s Image Editing Feature

With Nano Banana and Veo, Gemini can now reimagine users’ photos or create content directly on Google TV.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 January 2026 11:42 IST
CES 2026: Gemini for Google TV Gets Upgraded With Nano Banana’s Image Editing Feature

Photo Credit: Google

Google is previewing these new Gemini features in Google TV at CES 2026

Highlights
  • Users can now conversationally optimise settings via Gemini
  • Gemini for Google TV can also search the Photos library
  • The AI capability in Google TV was first introduced in September 2025
Gemini for Google TV is getting a major upgrade. The artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for the streaming platform was introduced in September 2025 to replace the older Google Assistant and has been steadily expanded to more smart TVs. Now, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, the Mountain View-based tech giant is previewing a set of new features that will soon be rolled out to users. Among them is the addition of the AI-powered image model Nano Banana and the video generation model Veo.

Gemini on Google TV Gets a Major Upgrade

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the new features Google TV users can expect to see on their compatible smart TVs in the coming months. The company said the Gemini capabilities will first be rolled out to select TCL devices, and then to other TVs over the coming months. Since Gemini's expansion on Google TV is not complete, these are still available in select regions and support select languages. Additionally, Android TV OS 14 or newer is required for the AI features.

There are essentially four new features that users will soon see. The first is the new visually rich framework introduced with the Gemini 3 Pro AI model, which generates images, slideshows, and interactive visual elements when responding to users. Users can also use the Deep Dive option to gain an in-depth understanding of a complex topic.

Gemini on Google TV can now search users' Photos library to surface specific people or moments. Users can find desired images via natural language voice-based prompts. Gemini can also access Photos Remix and create a slideshow using the user's memories.

These photos can also be edited and reimagined using Nano Banana and Veo models, which are now coming to Gemini on Google TV. Alternatively, these models can also be used to generate original creations directly on the TV.

Finally, users can have a natural language voice conversation with Gemini to change and optimise the settings based on what they are watching. For instance, if someone tells Gemini “the screen is too dim” or “the dialogue is lost,” it will understand the context and adjust the picture and volume.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

CES 2026, Gemini, Google TV, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Honor Power 2 Launched With Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Dimensity 8500 Elite SoC: Price, Specifications

CES 2026: Gemini for Google TV Gets Upgraded With Nano Banana’s Image Editing Feature
