Lumio on Wednesday announced the rollout of the Android 14 update across its entire Lumio Vision TV lineup, with the Lumio Arc projector set to follow soon. With this move, the Bengaluru-based brand claims to be the first to deliver a portfolio-wide Android 14 update spanning its smart TVs, along with its projector range. As per the company, the update is aimed at improving performance, stability, and overall user experience while retaining the familiar Google TV interface that customers are already accustomed to.

Android 14 Rollout for Lumio TVs

As per the release, all new Lumio Vision TVs will be shipped with Google TV powered by Android 14 out of the box, beginning in February. Existing Lumio Vision TV customers, meanwhile, will begin receiving the update from February 14 through a phased over-the-air (OTA) rollout.

The Android 14 update for Lumio Arc projector models is scheduled to follow in March.

One of the key highlights of the update, as the company explains, is a faster setup experience. Lumio claims up to 50 percent quicker out-of-the-box setup for new TV installations.

Following the upgrade to Android 14, users will be able to complete the initial configuration by scanning a QR code displayed on the TV screen, without the need to install additional applications. For iPhone users, the process will be carried out via a temporary Google TV App Clip.

The company also claims that Google Assistant performance is up to 30 percent faster for more responsive voice interactions. Apart from this, Android 14 introduces a refreshed system interface with unified quick settings and system controls in line with the modern design language.

There are new power and connectivity control options, too, enabling users to better manage their TV's behaviour during standby. Customers can choose from multiple energy profiles based on their usage preferences, including options focused on reduced power consumption, faster casting, and improved smart home connectivity. The new power-on behaviour option, meanwhile, ensures that the TV wakes on the last used input. The update also introduces quick Wi-Fi sharing via QR code, allowing guests to connect to the home network without manually entering a password.

Android 14 brings new accessibility features. The company has rolled out colour correction support for users with visual impairments. Lumio said that the update also includes the latest Google security patch dated January 1, 2026, for protection against emerging vulnerabilities and security threats.