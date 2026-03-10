Technology News
Jupiter Resumes Direct Motion This March as the Gas Giant Hits Peak Visibility for 2026 Skywatchers

Jupiter's retrograde loop began in November 2025 and is going to end around March 10, 2026.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 March 2026 20:18 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

A Hubble portrait of Jupiter captured in 2021

On the evening of March 10, 2026, Jupiter will appear to reverse its direction in the sky. This phenomenon is known as retrograde motion. It is not the actual physical movement of the planet, but rather an optical illusion caused by Earth moving faster in its orbit and "lapping" Jupiter. As Earth passes between the Sun and Jupiter, the outer planet appears to drift backwards against the backdrop of stars. By mid-March, Jupiter will resume its normal eastward (prograde) motion through the constellation Gemini.

Why Jupiter Appears to Move Backwards

According to In the Sky, Jupiter normally moves eastward through the stars (its “prograde” motion), but near opposition it can appear to reverse course. This backward motion is an illusion caused by Earth's perspective. Because Earth moves faster than Jupiter, it eventually overtakes the gas giant.

As Earth passes between Jupiter and the Sun, Jupiter seems to slow, stop and drift westward for a time. Jupiter's retrograde loop that began in November 2025 is going to end around March 10, 2026.

Observing Jupiter in March

Jupiter will be visible in the evening sky. Jupiter is very bright because its magnitude is -2.3. After sunset, observers can look south to locate Jupiter in the sky at a high position in the constellation Gemini near two stars called Castor and Pollux. Jupiter will be visible as a brilliant "diamond" between these two stars. Even through binoculars, Jupiter's disk, along with its four large moons discovered by Galileo, can be viewed.

Jupiter's cloud bands can be viewed through a small telescope. Jupiter will be visible in the sky from dusk till near dawn. On March 25-26, a brilliant waxing gibbous Moon will be near Jupiter in the sky.

 

