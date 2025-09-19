Technology News
English Edition
Google Rolls Out Gemini in Chrome Browser to Introduce AI Agentic Capabilities, Safety Features For Users

Gemini in Chrome browser is currently available to all macOS and Windows users in the US who have set their language to English.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 September 2025 09:40 IST
Google Rolls Out Gemini in Chrome Browser to Introduce AI Agentic Capabilities, Safety Features For Users

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini in Chrome can be activated by clicking on the Gemini logo on the top right corner

Highlights
  • Gemini in Chrome can summarise web pages for users
  • Gemini in Chrome can recall information from websites
  • Google has not confirmed when the feature will roll out in India
Google has started rolling out the Gemini in Chrome upgrade for users in select regions, bringing artificial intelligence (AI) agentic capabilities to the browser, the search engine giant announced on Thursday. Presently, it is available to all macOS and Windows users in the US who have set their language to English. Additionally, Google is also rolling out Gemini in Chrome to mobile users in the country. The company claims that this will enhance a user's browsing experience on Chrome.

Gemini in Chrome Brings New AI Features to the Browser

In a blog post, Mike Torres, Vice President of Product for Chrome, announced that the California-based tech giant has started rolling out Gemini in Chrome to all users in the US who have selected English as their Chrome language on Windows and macOS. It was previously available only to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US, and is now being released to a wider user base.

Users can activate Gemini in Chrome by clicking on the Gemini logo, which will appear in the top right corner of the browser window. With this integration, Chrome can now compare and summarise information for users from across different tabs. It will also get a new AI-enabled recall feature, which will eliminate the need for people to scroll through their web history to find a particular piece of information from a previously visited webpage.

Gemini in Chrome is also capable of fetching information for users from different Google apps, too, like Google Calendar, YouTube, and Google Maps. It will summarise the same in one place, without needing them to leave their current tab. Moreover, Google is also integrating AI search in the address bar, which the company calls Omnibox. Users will be able to activate AI Mode while typing a URL or searching from the address bar.

On top of this, Gemini in Chrome will now allow people to ask questions about the webpage they are viewing from the omnibox. The answers to the questions will appear along with the webpage with the help of the AI Overview from Search. Users can also ask follow-up queries in AI Mode. Currently available in the US in English, Google plans to release these features in other regions and languages in the coming weeks.

Google will also introduce agentic capabilities to Gemini in Chrome in the following months, which will allow users to hand over tasks, such as booking a haircut appointment or ordering groceries, to the browser.

Additionally, the California-based tech giant is also bringing new safety features with the integration of Gemini into Chrome. The company will soon expand the functionality of Enhanced Protection mode, which uses Gemini Nano, to stop websites from duping users with fake viruses and giveaways.

Gemini in Chrome will also prompt permission requests “in a less intrusive” manner, while analysing user preferences and site quality. In the near future, Gemini in Chrome will also act as a user's password agent, allowing them to change their passwords with a “single click” on select websites and web portals, like Coursera, Spotify, Duolingo, and H&M.

This marks Google's entry into the AI-powered browsers space. In July, Perplexity launched its AI-enabled Comet Browser, which features an in-built sidebar and is powered by the company's native search engine.

Comments

Gemini in Chrome, Gemini, Chrome, Google, Chrome AI Browser, Chrome Browser, Comet Browser, Perplexity, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Browsers
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Rolls Out Gemini in Chrome Browser to Introduce AI Agentic Capabilities, Safety Features For Users
