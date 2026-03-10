Technology News
English Edition

How to use Gemini-Powered Auto Browse Feature on Google Chrome

Google Chrome’s Auto Browse feature lets Gemini handle multi-step tasks like comparing prices and filling forms.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 March 2026 19:08 IST
How to use Gemini-Powered Auto Browse Feature on Google Chrome

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini in Google Chrome appears as a side panel, which can be activated via a dedicated button

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Auto Browse is currently available to AI Pro and Ultra users in the US
  • It activates via the Gemini side panel in Chrome desktop
  • Auto Browse takes control of the browser temporarily to complete actions
Advertisement

Gemini in Google Chrome was first launched in September 2025 as a side panel integration in the browser that could answer questions about webpages. However, it was not until January that the feature really began gaining popularity. The reason? The new Auto Browse feature. Similar to Perplexity's Comet or the Dia browser, it can perform tasks such as booking tickets and making a purchase autonomously by taking control of the browser temporarily. Gemini in Chrome is currently only available in the US, but is expected to be expanded to more regions soon.

What Is Auto Browse in Google Chrome

Auto Browse is an AI-assisted browsing feature powered by Google's Gemini models that allows Chrome to complete multi-step tasks on the web. Rather than simply summarising information, the system can actively navigate websites, search for information, compare options, and carry out actions like filling forms or placing items in a shopping cart.

The feature is designed to work through a dedicated Gemini side panel in Chrome, where users can type natural language instructions. From there, the AI agent can perform actions such as researching travel plans, comparing products, or organising information across multiple web pages.

Who Can Use Auto Browse in Chrome?

At the time of writing, Auto Browse is being rolled out gradually and is currently available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in select regions, including the US. It is expected to be expanded to more regions soon. However, it will likely not be available to those on the free tier of Gemini.

How to Enable and Use Auto Browse in Google Chrome

The setup takes less than a minute, as long as you have the required subscription.

  1. Open Chrome on your desktop or laptop.
  2. Look for the Gemini sparkle icon in the top-right toolbar.
  3. Click it to open the side panel on the right side of the browser.
  4. If Auto Browse is available in your account, you will see an option or prompt inside the panel.
  5. Type your request in natural language in the text box.
  6. Hit submit and watch the agent get to work. A small Auto Browse icon appears on the active tab to show it is running.

During the task, Chrome may display automated clicks, scrolling actions or page navigation as the system completes the request. Some tasks may also require user approval before actions such as purchases or sign-ins are executed. The user always remains in control and can steer the task in a different direction by submitting additional prompts. They can also pause the action or take control back. The AI agent will not take any irreversible steps without asking for permission first.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Auto Browse, Gemini in Chrome, Google Chrome, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI agents
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed as Company Opens Pre-Orders in China
How to use Gemini-Powered Auto Browse Feature on Google Chrome
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T5x 5G Will Launch in India Next Week With These Features
  2. Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 9,200mAh Battery
  3. Sony Could Finally Launch the PS5 Pro in India, BIS Listing Suggests
  4. iQOO Z11 Teased With 165Hz Display, 9,020mAh Battery; China Launch Expected Soon
  5. OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Testing 12,000mAh, 18,000mAh Batteries With Dual Cell and Triple Cell Designs, Leaked Reports Show
  2. OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed as Company Opens Pre-Orders in China
  3. Microsoft Could Reportedly Price Next-Gen Xbox 'Project Helix' at $1,000 or More
  4. Thailand Targets Crypto Mule Accounts Linked to Scams, Illegal Transfers as Authorities Freeze 10,000 Wallets
  5. Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G Real-Life Images Surface Online as Smartphone Arrives on BIS Database
  6. Microsoft’s New Copilot Cowork Can Take Actions and Autonomously Complete Tasks
  7. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Spotted in Leaked Renders That Point to Significant Design Overhaul
  8. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Reportedly Bag Thailand's NBTC Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  9. Bhutan Moves Over $11 Million Worth of Bitcoin From Government Holdings, Arkham Data Shows
  10. Oppo K14x 5G Gets New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »